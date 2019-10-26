The Northview boys and girls cross-country teams managed to push through sheets of rain and mud Saturday afternoon at the Eagle Park course, eventually qualifying for the IHSAA team state finals.
“We are a very gritty team and, despite the rain and conditions, they went out there and competed for a spot in the state finals,” Northview boys coach James Grounds said. “They came out here and wanted to compete and I think that they did just that today.”
The top six teams’ scores moving on to the state finals next Saturday at Lavern Gibson Championship Course.
The Knights battled to a sixth-place finish with 196 points. Northview placed three runners in the top 32 with Thomas Chapman finishing 24th, Stuart Bennett 25th, Corbin Butts 32nd, Carter Mullenix 56th, Braden Norris 59th, Jared Parkey 83rd and Braeden Knerr 119th.
The Terre Haute South boys team barely missed advancing to the state finals, finishing seventh with 211 points. The Braves had several standout performances, with the biggest coming from Cael Light, who placed third with a time of 16:04. Matt Gambill had a strong day as well, finishing 11th in16:22. Despite not qualifying as a team, the duo will represent the Braves as individuals in the state finals.
South coach Josh Lee was proud of the effort that he received from his team.
“As a team we have been trending in the right direction all year and we had some new guys step in to fill some key roles,” Lee said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these guys and the way they battled.”
In the individual aspect of the race, Terre Haute North’s Anthony Adams finished 80th with a time of 17:28.3, while Dylan Zeck finished 83rd with a time of 17:33.1. Bryce Stateler of West Vigo placed 113th (17:53.7).
The Northview girls team managed to push through the elements as well, finishing fourth with 154 points. Evie Noel paced the group with a 20th overall finish at 19:50. Halle Miller finished 23rd for the Knights, Maisie Eldridge 32nd, Katie Morrison 34th, Briley Shillings 45th, Delaney Trout 88th and Lindy Berry 99th.
“These girls have really worked hard all year long,” Northview coach Conor Strain said. “They were a little concerned about the elements before the race, but I told them that everyone has to deal with the same rain and they went out and ran hard.”
The South girls, much like their male counterparts, fell just short of the qualifying spot with a seventh overall finish at 255 points. The best standout performances for the Braves were Lillian Barton at 18th, Micah Peals at 22nd and Ava Rose at 56th. Barton will represent the Braves as an individual in the state finals, pushing her way into a top-10 finish.
“This part of the season isn’t about times necessarily, it is about how tough you are,” South girls coach Jon Lee said. “We are a young team and a tough team and these girls ran hard today.”
Lilly Linneweber of Shakamak finished 45th in the girls individual results with a time of 20:35.3. Lauren Zeck of North finished 111th with a time of 22:06.9.
Team champions were Bloomington South (boys) and Columbus North (girls).
