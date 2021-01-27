A 1994 graduate of Terre Haute North High School, Matt Millington doesn’t need much time to remember his record against crosstown-rival Terre Haute South as a player.
Answer: 3-0.
On Wednesday night, Millington coached the Patriots’ girls basketball team against South for the first time and left North’s Jim Jones Court with a 67-33 victory after the Braves had defeated North by seven points last season.
But Millington wasn’t involved with the North program last season, so he’s 1-0 against South as a coach.
Wednesday’s final score meant possession of the “Champions of the Court Crown” returned to North. Zoe Stewart — a 5-foot-9 junior guard who scored a game-high 26 points while contributing eight rebounds and four steals Wednesday — was among those proudly holding the traveling trophy that goes to the North-South winner during the regular season.
“It feels great,” she told the Tribune-Star. “It sucked that we lost [to South] last year. This time, we just played them like any other tough team and played our hardest.”
Teammate Halie Gilbert, a 6-1 junior, added 14 points — including a pair of 3-point goals in the third quarter — eight boards and three blocked shots.
South’s top scorer was, as usual, Zayda Hatfield with 21 points, 14 coming in the second half. She also grabbed eight rebounds.
The Braves’ only lead was 1-0 after Hatfield sank a free throw 50 seconds into the contest.
North scored the next seven points and never lost control after that.
Ahead 15-7 midway through the second period, the home team benefited from a pair of free throws by Stewart, a steal/layup combination by Stewart and a 3-pointer by Preslee Michael to pad its cushion to 22-7. The Patriots finished the first half with an 8-0 run — consisting of two charity tosses apiece by I’Jaynae Campbell and Anslee Michael and fielders by Gilbert and Stewart — to seize a 32-11 advantage.
A 19-0 run early in the third quarter sealed the deal for North, which boosted its margin to 41 points at 54-13. During that outburst, Stewart scored nine straight points herself and had 11 of the 19 points.
Neither Stewart nor Gilbert played in the fourth frame or their totals most likely would have been higher.
“We talked [before the game] about our offense being patient, continuing to move and continuing to move the ball,” said Millington, pleased that that was exactly what his girls did.
Gilbert finished 5 of 6 from the field and Stewart was 9 of 18 for the Patriots.
“We feel really good when our girls are shooting wide-open shots,” Millington mentioned.
From the South perspective, coach Will Staal didn’t sound downbeat at all by the results. He knows the Braves’ next matchup will be next Wednesday against either Avon or Brownsburg in the second round of the Class 4A Terre Haute North Sectional and he hopes his girls learned from the adversity they endured against North.
“Terre Haute North’s a talented team,” Staal said. “As much as Zoe Stewart is a great player, it’s not just her. ... As for us, we play a lot of young kids. We know what we need to work on. There wasn’t a negative attitude in the locker room tonight.”
