When Terre Haute North played Terre Haute South during an April regular season matchup, the Patriots lost 8-5, but they didn't feel like they were that far behind the Braves despite the loss.
That's been kind of a running theme for the Patriots. Close, competitive, but sometimes, North didn't get the desired result.
On Tuesday, in the Class 4A Terre Haute South softball sectional, the Patriots kicked down the door. In the process, they kicked their intra-city rivals out of the sectional.
The Patriots rallied from a three-run deficit, persevered when South's pitching held down their lineup in the middle innings, and then burst for six runs in the final two innings to earn a 6-3 victory over the Braves that likely surprised everyone but the Patriots themselves.
"The record said we're the worst team in the sectional, but we know we're not. We know we're a better team and we want to be able to show it," North coach Chris Mundy said.
North (10-18) will face Avon in Wednesday's sectional championship contest. Avon won Tuesday's other semifinal with a 7-1 victory over Plainfield.
Mundy was confident in his lineup's ability to deliver and the Patriots repaid his faith in a big way in the sixth and seventh innings. North amassed seven hits in the two innings — all of them came before an out was recorded.
South coach Jeff Biggs knew the North lineup could present problems.
"I told the girls we had to keep scoring because they're an explosive team. It only takes that one inning to lose a ballgame," Biggs said.
North also benefitted from a bench that got plenty of chances to play during the regular season thanks to injuries and absences. One of those players — Layla Fragiacomo — not only delivered when called upon, but she has a family connection to the opposition.
Before Fragiacomo had her moment, Madison McKenzie and Halie Gilbert had theirs. They led off the sixth with doubles, the second scored courtesy runner Zoey Jukes, to put North on the board with a 3-1 deficit.
Mundy elected to pinch-hit Fragiacomo in place of Kayla Debow. The North junior delivered with a solid single to left to score Gilbert to make it 3-2 and to put runners on second (Fragiacomo advanced on a throw) and third with no outs.
Fragiacomo is the daughter of assistant coach Travis Fragiacomo — an assistant to Jeff Biggs on South's staff.
"Her Dad coaches for South so when we play South she always says she wants to play against her Dad. It was a perfect situation and I told her this was the moment she wanted. I was proud of her," Mundy said.
After that, the Patriots took advantage of South trouble at the plate. A pair of wild pitches brought in the tying and go-ahead runs. Kinzer pitched out of trouble after that, but the Patriots led 4-3.
Insurance was added in the seventh for North, but only after it got out of a major jam in the sixth. South loaded the bases with no outs, but a 7-5 double play occurred when South ran from third on a lineout. North left fielder Victoria Elden made a nice grab to set up the twin-killing.
"It was a mix-up in communication. We'll get it fixed and move on down the road," Biggs said.
North started the seventh as it did the sixth. Rylee Pinder singled and came home on a Christina Richards double off the wall. Richards scored via a McKenzie double down the left field line.
"We thought we weren't going win. We were doing bad in the first couple of innings, but we picked it up," McKenzie said. "I was up first [in the sixth], I got a hit, and when I did that? Everyone was ready to go. I told them to keep going and they did."
South (17-11) could not muster a response in the bottom of the seventh and saw it's season come to an end.
Before the late inning drama, it seemed all of the scoring might occur in the first inning.
North put two Patriots aboard before a 21-minute rain delay — one that included an entertaining dance-off of sorts between the two teams from the dugout — interrupted proceedings. Once the game resumed, South pitcher Jasmine Kinzer pitched out out trouble, stranding a pair of Patriots.
The Braves, on the other hand, were able to take advantage of some mistakes to cash in its chances. A leadoff bunt single by Grace Kidwell was followed by a Marlee Loudermilk walk. Kidwell stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Loudermilk went to second on a passed ball.
Peyton Simmons then hit a grounder to short. The throw went to second, but there was no force available, and Simmons beat the hurried relay throw to first. South had broken the ice via a strange fielder's choice. It was 2-0 via a throwing error on a legitimate double play chance. Kinzer knocked in a third run with a solid single to left.
After that, both Kinzer and North pitcher Kinley Sparks shut the door. Sparks never let up. She scattered seven hits, only allowed the first inning runs, and walked only one Brave.
"She's not over-powering. She just knows how to pitch. We had some errors, but she pitched through it," Mundy said.
Mundy feels good about facing Avon much as he did with South. North played a doubleheader against Avon on May 1. The Patriots fell to the Orioles 12-5 and 9-7, but Mundy said both games were ones the Patriots could have won.
"They can't look at our record at 10-18. We played them in a doubleheader and had them beat in both games before we ended up losing. We're looking forward to it," Mundy said.
As for South? The Braves (17-11) only have one senior starter on the roster. They'll be back for more.
"We had a good season and a good conference season. We just learn from this season. The camaraderie of this group was why they jelled so well. It was a fantastic year for the girls to get to know each other and bond," Biggs said.
