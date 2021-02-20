North's Gauer gets 3rd and 4th places at boys swimming sectional

Terre Haute North placed fifth, Terre Haute South seventh and West Vigo ninth in the 11-team Avon Sectional for boys high school swimming Saturday.
No Vigo County swimmers won an event. The highest finish was North senior Nate Gauer, who placed third in the 50-yard freestyle (22.07 seconds) and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (57.03). The Patriots' 400 freestyle relay foursome of Gauer, Patrick O'Connor, Donovan Dugger and Troy Oberste-Vorth came in third in a time of 3:35.88.
Plainfield captured the team championship with a whopping 530 points. Danville, Avon and South Putnam were second, third and fourth respectively.
First-place sectional winners in each swimming event qualify for next weekend's IHSAA state championships in Indianapolis. Any contestant who equaled or bettered the state time standard in his respective event in the consolation or championship finals of the sectional also qualifies for state. The state standard may not be achieved by a swimmer who competed as the first leg of a relay.
In addition, the next-fastest number of contestants in the state that would bring the total number of state-meet entrants to 32 in each event will qualify, although that may take a few days to determine. In the event that a tie exists for the 32nd position, the tie shall stand and both swimmers shall advance to the state championships.
North coach Mike Williams said Gauer has the best chance to end up in the top 32 in the state of any Valley swimmer after all the times are taken into account.
For diving, first- through fourth-place sectional winners qualify for the diving regional, which for Avon Sectional competitors will be Tuesday at Plainfield. South's Ike Hults and West Vigo's Landon Thome came in sixth and seventh respectively Saturday.
In other boys high school swimming Saturday:
• More sectional results — At Crawfordsville, South Vermillion finished 11th out of 11 teams in the Crawfordsville Sectional.
For the Wildcats, freshman Jace Skinner placed seventh in diving with 237.45 points and sophomore Nolan Skinner placed seventh in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:05.54.
Team scores — Crawfordsville 494, Twin Lakes 396, Fountain Central 205, Western Boone and Benton Central 183, Delphi 177, Southmont 174, Attica and North Montgomery 113, Seeger 105, South Vermillion 24.
