Last Friday, Terre Haute North and West Vigo took part in the Vigo County three-way championships for high school wrestling inside Terre Haute South’s gym.
The host Braves won, as expected, with 1631/2 points. West Vigo was second with 143, 40 more than North’s 103.
Five nights later — Wednesday to be exact — the Patriots and Vikings tangled by themselves inside North’s gym. This time, North rallied from a 9-0 deficit to defeat West Vigo 39-30.
A decision victory by Torie Buchanan at 120 pounds and a pin by Keith Holder at 126 put the visitors ahead 9-0, but the score was quickly tied after North’s Dawson Flak took a decision at 132 and teammate Ethan Proffitt won by forfeit at 138.
The teams traded pins — by West Vigo’s Johnathan Otte at 145 and by North’s Brandon Greene (trailing 6-5 in the third period) at 152 — to remain tied at 15-15. At 160, Jarrell Sholar put the Vikings ahead for the final time — 18-15 — with an 8-1 decision triumph.
After that, the Patriots rattled off wins by undefeated Sammy Saunders (pin at 170), Landon Boland (decision at 182), Devin Curtis (decision at 195) and Gabe Bignell (pin at 220 after he wrestled at 182 Friday at South) to catapult on top 33-18.
West Vigo needed at least two pins and a decision in the final three matches to force a tie. The Vikings’ 285-pounder Region Hendricks did his part by scoring a pin in 56 seconds to make the score closer, but North 106-pounder Hayden Tipton answered with a 30-second pin to make a forfeit in favor of West Vigo’s Jarrett Stone at 113 basically meaningless to the final score.
“We had a couple kids out [last Friday[ that we had back tonight, which helped obviously,” North coach Beau Pingleton told the Tribune-Star afterward.
Pingleton figured the team competition might end up in a 7-7 tie in individual matches, which his team exceeded by one.
“It was going to come down to bonus points [winning by a pin instead of a decision] and not giving up bonus points [avoiding pins in losses],” he explained.
Pingleton singled out Greene, a senior who bumped up from 145 to 152 for this meet, as someone who really came through for the Patriots as he trailed Chandler Smith in points all the way until he posted his pin with 38.1 seconds left in the match.
“Overall, I’m very proud of all the kids,” the Patriots’ coach noted. “It was a great win for the team.”
Meanwhile, West Vigo coach Scott Rohrbach wasn’t as pleased with his squad’s performance.
“We didn’t show up tonight,” he said. “We took it on the chin again. We did this last [Wednesday] when we wrestled Greencastle [in a 39-36 loss]. We turned around and wrestled really well at Terre Haute South and then we come over to North and these [North] guys are ready to wrestle. They’re well-coached. ... Beau does a great job over here.”
Rohrbach said most of his wrestlers need to handle unexpected adversity better than they have the past two Wednesday.
“When we get taken down, we’re not finding that way to fight back,” he assessed.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Vikings, who will welcome South to the Jim Mann Green Dome on Tuesday. The Braves are coached by former West Vigo state champion Gabe Cook.
“If they thought tonight was tough, wait til next Tuesday,” Rohrbach mentioned. “Gabe is going to come into our house and he’s going to be ready to wrestle us [with his athletes].
“We’re going to have to step up.”
