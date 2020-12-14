Haye Russell Jr., preceded in death by his parents Hayse Russell Sr. and Selena Russell. He leaves behind a son, Corey Russell; and his three sisters, Consuelo Russell, Gloria Russell, and Linda Scott (L.C.). He will be missed by all.
Russell L. "Rusty" Riggen of Clinton, Indiana, age 57, died at 2:22 A.M. December 11, 2020, in Clinton. He was born April 23, 1963, in Clinton, to Larry Riggen Sr. and Mary Ann Pognant Riggen. He was employed by Geon in Terre Haute, Indiana, and was a member of First United Presbyterian Chur…
