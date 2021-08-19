North volleyball grabs 2nd consecutive win

Terre Haute North defeated the host Northview Knights 3-1 in high school volleyball Thursday night.
Northview fell to North twice last season. The Patriots came into this match with momentum from a 3-0 victory over South Vermilion in their previous match. The Knights, on the other hand, had a loss to Brebuef in their previous match.
Thursday's was a back-and-forth match in the beginning as both teams switched leads three times in the first game. The second and third games mainly consisted of the Patriots playing catch-up.
“I need them to know that I believe in them so they need to believe in themselves,” North coach Shelby Reed explained. “I try to tell them it’s OK when they make a mistake so we can bounce back from it.”
The Patriots trailed in the second setup until they went on a 4-0 run while down by four that tied the score at 21. Northview led North at the start of the third set 5-0. Keira Lucas led Northview in scoring this set with 28 points. That is the only set that Northview won. The fourth set was tied a lot of the time. The teams tied four times in this set. The Patriots took their first lead in this set after being tied 10-10 and going on a 6-0 run causing the score to be 16-10. The conclusion of the final set was exciting after Northview trailed by just two points.
Offensively, North finished with 28 total kills, led by Marlee Craft with six. On Northview’s end, freshman Lucas led with 26 kills. The Knights came into this contest averaging 22 kills compared to North’s 26.
Defensively, the Patriots' Ella Bell stood out as she had 29 total blocks with four being solo. North had a total of 49 digs compared to Northview’s 52.
“Freshmen that have stepped in are not typical freshman,” Northview coach Scott McDonald stated. “They have bought in."
These teams will see each other again in the Plainfield Invitational on Saturday. Northview will open the tournament with Perry Meridian and North will open with Northview on Saturday.
TH North 25 25 20 25
Northview 21 23 25 22
