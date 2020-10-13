Terre Haute North went down with its guns blazing Tuesday night in high school volleyball, dropping a 3-0 decision to Plainfield in the first match of the Class 4A Mooresville Sectional.
The Quakers pulled away late for a 25-15 win in the first set and dominated the second set 25-10. When the third set began with an 8-2 lead for Plainfield, it looked like North's night was going to be a short one.
The Patriots had other ideas.
The comeback started gradually and it was still a 12-7 set when the Quakers committed two hitting errors and Ellie Staggs had a block to cut Plainfield's lead to 12-10.
Trailing 14-10 and then 15-11, North got three straight points on a Plainfield net violation, a block by Julia Ross and an ace by Victoria Elden.
North never got the lead, trailing 16-15, 17-16 and then 19-16, but again the Quakers were in the net and Braxton Shelton got a kill and a block to tie the score at 19.
Plainfield immediately responded with five straight points and had match point at 24-19. Still North wasn't finished.
A kill by Staggs kept the Patriots alive. Morgan Adams served an ace and Staggs and Chloe Southard had blocks to cut the lead to 24-23 before the Quakers got the final point.
"We showed up a little bit nervous in the first two sets," coach Shelby Reed of the Patriots said afterward. "We didn't give them the true Terre Haute North team."
The third set was extensive enough that Reed nearly ran out of substitutions, and defensive specialist JoDee Barnes was playing on the front row as the match ended, but that had no effect on North's building momentum that left the Patriots a point or two away from possibly turning the match around.
"Honestly, I'm heartbroken," Reed said through tears. "I've known these seniors since they were 12 years old and I wanted this for them more than anything. We just weren't able to pull it out."
Tuesday's outcome didn't diminish their accomplishments, however, the coach indicated.
"Nineteen wins is nothing to be upset about," Reed concluded. "They fought and fought, and did a lot of things nobody thought they could do."
Terre Haute North=15=10=23
Plainfield=25=25=25
Highlights — For North, Carly Mason had 8 assists, 6 digs and 3 points; Keely Davis 13 digs and 2 points; Victoria Elden 8 assists, 3 points and 2 aces; Morgan Adams 6 digs, 6 points and an ace; JoDee Barnes 6 digs, 3 points and an ace; Ella Bell 4 kills and 3 blocks; Braxton Shelton 5 kills and a block; Julia Ross 3 digs, 2 kills and a block; Chloe Southard 2 kills, a block, 2 points and an ace; Ellie Staggs 3 kills and 2 blocks; Grace Krawiec 2 kills; and Sadie Egan 2 assists.
For Plainfield, Peiper Hesson had 29 assists, 2 kills, 16 points and 3 aces; Ava Utterback 6 kills, 2 blocks, 12 points and an ace; Jadyn Ross 13 kills, an assist, 4 points and 2 aces; Jordyn Pax 4 assists, 6 points and 2 aces; and Ella Scott 8 kills and 2 blocks.
Next — Plainfield (22-8) plays Avon at 11 a.m. Saturday. Terre Haute North finished 19-7.
