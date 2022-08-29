Sullivan's volleyball team — the unblemished Golden Arrows going into Monday's showdown with Terre Haute North, it must be said — were excited for the opportunity that was in front of them this week.
The Arrows hosted the Patriots and play at Terre Haute South on Tuesday. Sullivan didn't shrink from the chance to turn some heads by playing two quality 4A programs back-to-back.
How do we know this? Sullivan's volleyball Twitter account put it out there four days before North came to Sullivan's pad.
"Next week is huge… time to rest up and really focus in. We are ready for the challenge!!!" said a Tweet from Aug. 25.
Sullivan didn't shrink from the challenge, but North demonstrated that there is plenty of depth in quality in Wabash Valley volleyball in 2022. The Patriots laid down a marker of their own, knocking Sullivan from the unbeaten ranks with a 3-1 victory, one in which the quality of the Patriots' performance in nearly all facets was impressive indeed.
Sullivan welcomed the Patriots with a good crowd and a raucous student section. North, unfazed, responded by playing its best set of the four.
The tone was set by crisp passing and very solid defense by North. Sullivan's hitters couldn't find any gaps in the Patriots' resistance. North, on the other hand, consistently put the ball in good places for its hitters. Julia Ross, on her way to 12 kills overall, had four kills in the first 13 points North scored.
"Their block was a little off in the first set so we had a lot of options and that made it easier for our stud hitters to put balls down easily. Our passing the past week has improved. I am proud of how our passing has come from the beginning of the year to now," North coach Trenton Smith said.
North's lead reached double-digits by the 16-point mark. Sullivan appeared rattled as two different long service turns by Kayli Long and Ross did mortal damage to the Arrows in the opening set. North strolled to a 25-8 victory.
"Their offense was a well-oiled machine and every option was valid and every option was working. You don't see that from many teams. It sucks that it was against us, but I think we can take advantage of it in the future. We see a team with every option working and it allows us to see what's wrong with our defense and shows us where we can improve," Sullivan coach Dillon Taylor said.
It appeared North might have a repeat in the second set, reaching a 15-8 lead via Ross's attack and more solid defense. Sullivan, however, began to find itself. The Arrows sliced their deficit to 20-19, but North scored five of the final six points to take the second set by a 25-20 margin.
The seeds Sullivan planted in set two with better passing and hitting on its end paid off in the third set. Kennedy Wagaman and Parker Mischler got into rhythm as Sullivan led for the first time in the match, reaching a peak lead of 13-9. North fought back, taking a 20-17 lead of its own, but the Arrows finished strong. Aces by Ella King and a pair by Izzie Jenkins lifted Sullivan to a 25-22 third set win.
North, though, did well all night reaping the benefits of seemingly small momentum changers and so it was in the decisive fourth set. The teams had traded the early points and it appeared the pattern wouldn't break when a Ross hit was ruled out. However, the referee overruled the line judge on the call and North had a 5-4 lead instead of Sullivan gaining the advantage.
The Patriots took the small bit of good fortune and ran with it. North kept scoring, including three consecutive aces by Carly Mason, to take a 10-4 lead. The advantage reached 17-8 as North's passing and defense from the opening pair of sets was back in evidence. Sullivan got no closer than an eight-point deficit before North scored the final five points to clinch the match.
"I liked our hustle. They were always laying out and making plays. We need to work on our communication a little bit," Smith said.
Though Sullivan was disappointed to lose for the first time, Taylor put the match in perspective.
"This match and tomorrow won't determine the success of our season. I think using the term benchmark is great. We play most of the summer in high school sports. This [schedule] allows us to see where we're really at," Taylor said. "We want to be the team that started 8-0, has two really tough teams, and then bounces back. I think that's a great place for our kids to be and I think that's the mindset our kids took into the locker room [after the game]."
Sullivan (8-1) will try again against Terre Haute competition at South on Tuesday. North (7-4) next plays at Crawfordsville on Wednesday.
