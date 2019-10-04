What happens when two of the best Class 1A high school football programs in the state meet on the gridiron?
The fans who packed into North Vermillion on Friday night found out as the seventh-ranked Falcons held off third-ranked Parke Heritage in a 42-36 shootout victory.
Parke Heritage (6-1) used its signature explosive offense to gash the Falcon secondary through the air on its opening drive. The Wolves capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass from senior Logan White to sophomore Noble Johnson to put Parke Heritage up 8-0 with 8:35 left in the first quarter.
North Vermillion (6-1) responded quickly as sophomore Jon Martin cut his way down the field, exploding for a 34-yard run. The Falcons found the end zone after just 1:22 with the ball as senior Brennan Ellis scampered 6 yards on an option run to cut the deficit to 8-6 in the opening quarter.
The Parke Heritage offense continued to strike downfield on the ensuing drive, but was unable to move past the 25-yard line before turning the ball over on downs. After the initial score from the Wolves, the team was unable to capitalize on four consecutive trips within the North Vermillion 30-yard line with one interception and three turnovers on downs.
The Falcon offense continued to click through the first half of play, ripping off deep runs through an exasperated Parke Heritage defensive unit. With 4:18 left in the second quarter, senior Falcon Wyatt Reynolds bounced outside to nothing but open grass as he ran 85 yards for the go-ahead touchdown at 14-8.
After a Parke Heritage turnover, the Falcons stuck to the ground as Martin cut across the middle of the field for a 67-yard touchdown run with 1:23 left in the first half to put North Vermillion up 21-8. A successful onside kick helped North Vermillion retain possession before Johnson intercepted Ellis, keeping the Falcons out of the end zone before halftime.
Parke Heritage came out swinging in the second half as White found Johnson for the duo’s second score of the day on a 51-yard touchdown pass, cutting the team’s deficit to 21-14.
The Falcons continued to hammer the Parke Heritage defense on the ground, driving down the field on the ensuing drive before extending its lead to 28-14 on a five-yard touchdown run by Reynolds.
The revitalized Wolves’ offense continued to throw the ball with White finding a multitude of receivers to keep the Falcon defense on its heels. White struck senior Jaylen Crull down the sideline for a 34-yard touchdown pass to pull within 28-22.
After a turnover on downs from North Vermillion, Parke Heritage struck again as White found Johnson in the end zone for the third time on a five-yard pass to reclaim the lead at 30-28 with 8:10 left in the game.
The Falcon offense started to click again late in the fourth quarter as North Vermillion used a strong drive to reassert itself, going up 34-30 with 6:00 left on an 18-yard run from Martin.
In just 49 seconds Parke Heritage hit Johnson to take the ball down to the five-yard line before White cut across the backfield to run the touchdown, putting the Wolves up 36-34.
Down two points, the Falcons pushed the ball downfield before a sack turned the ball over on downs at midfield. A four-and-out by Parke Heritage gave the Falcons the ball and a quick pass downfield from Ellis gave North Vermillion a first-and-goal. Reynolds scored on the next play with a 7-yard run to put the Falcons up 42-36 with 1:32 remaining.
Parke Heritage used a valiant effort to drive the ball down to the 9-yard line, but White’s pass was intercepted by Reynolds to secure the win for North Vermillion.
