To enter the pressbox at North Vermillion, you go through a door that indicates there’s an automatic external defibrillator inside.
Good to know when the Falcons host Parke Heritage in high school football.
The fifth-ranked Falcons had prevailed over the sixth-ranked Wolves 42-36 earlier in the season when a potential tying — or winning — touchdown pass was intercepted as the clock ran out.
A pretty boring game, in other words, compared to Friday night’s 42-40 Class A sectional championship win for North Vermillion.
The Falcons appeared to have lost the game at least twice in the last four minutes, first when their only penalty of the contest forced them into a fourth-and-14 play and an intercepted pass on a trick play.
North Vermillion used two of its timeouts and got the ball back at their 14-yard line with 1:59 left, trailing 40-35. At first the Falcons were in too much of a hurry before converting a fourth-and-8 play to stay alive.
Brennan Ellis then completed two more passes in a row to put the Falcons in scoring position — with no timeouts left and with less than a minute to play. And a dropped pass by a receiver crossing the goal line threatened to end the season again.
On third-and-10, with 12.7 seconds left, Ellis dropped his shotgun snap from center.
He scooped the ball up, eluded the pass rush and threw to Nick Myers in the end zone, then Myers dragged his feet for the game-winning touchdown pass with 6.3 seconds left.
The Wolves — and you almost expected this to happen — nearly turned a short pass into a touchdown as the clock ran out, leaving quarterback Logan White with 386 yards through the air.
Parke Heritage twice had two-score leads in the first half, as senior Jaylen Crull was making himself uncoverable down the right sideline. White hit J.T. O’Brien with a touchdown pass for a 26-14 lead with 1:12 left in the half, but the Falcons had enough time to score before intermission and were getting the second-half kickoff.
Both teams opened the second half with defensive stops, but North Vermillion took its first lead on an 87-yard drive in which Wyatt Reynolds gained 81 of the yards on nine carries.
Ellis scored on a sneak for a 28-26 lead with 1:39 left and the teams scored on their next three drives. A shovel pass from White to Austin Petrillo made it 40-35 with 5:15 to go and Reece Simpson’s interception could have clinched the contest.
Not even close.
The teams combined for 1,003 yards of total offense, with White’s passing countered by Reynolds’ 248 yards on the grounds.
