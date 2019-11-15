North Vermillion loses in 1A Regional football final

Indianapolis Lutheran scored 42 unanswered points on its way to a 56-21 victory over the North Vermillion Falcons.
The top-rated Saints (12-0) scored via the run, the pass and an interception return in the Class A Regional Championship at Indianapolis Lutheran.
“They have great players and they were really good last year and they have literally everyone back,’’ North Vermillion coach Brian Crabtree said. “It was a tough matchup for us.’’
Lutheran opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run by Marcus McFadden just 3:13 into the contest.
North Vermillion was able to even the score at 7-7 with a 3-play drive that was setup by an 80-yard kickoff return by Lucas Cook.
Brennan Ellis ran the ball on all three plays eventually punching it in from the 1-yard line.
The Saints took a 14-7 lead on a 7-yard scoring strike from Blake White to Joe Faubion.
The Falcons tied it again at 14-14 as Wyatt Reynolds scored on a 1-yard run with 9:24 left in the 2nd quarter.
Reynolds run capped an 9-play, 70-yard drive.
The big play of the drive for North Vermillion was a 26-yard run by Ellis on a fourth-and-1 play at midfield.
The Saints scored the final 21 points of the first half to take a 35-14 halftime lead.
McFadden followed up his 1-yard touchdown run with a 46-yard interception return.
Lutheran capped the first half scoring with a 34-yard touchdown pass from White to Faubion.
In the second half, it was more of the same for the Saints.
Just one offensive play into the third quarter, Lutheran had extended its lead to 42-14 on a 52-yard touchdown run by McFadden, who had 120 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Then it was back to passing game for the Saints as White, who was 15-of-19 for 170 yards, connect again with Faubion for a 10-yard touchdown pass as Lutheran leed 49-14 at the end of the third quarter.
Dante Akins scored the final touchdown for the Saints with a 3-yard run.
Ellis, who rushed 108 yards on 21 carries, capped the scoring with 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.
North Vermillion ends its season with a 11-2 record, a Wabash River Conference title and the Sectional Championship.
Lutheran advances to play West Washington in the Semi-State championship.
