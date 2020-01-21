Terre Haute South is favored to retain The Hammer on Wednesday night when the Braves host Terre Haute North in the annual high school wrestling match between the two rivals.
Which is fine for coach Beau Pingleton of the visiting Patriots.
“Our guys like the underdog role,” Pingleton said earlier this week. “We have a lot of motivated members on this team.”
South enters the match with a 9-1 record in dual matches. The loss was to longtime nemesis Bloomington South, but the Braves avenged that within a matter of days by winning the Conference Indiana championship on Saturday at Southport.
North was fourth in that tournament and didn’t have an individual champion, but the Patriots have proven they are a program on the rise. For example, their dual-match record this year is 15-5, compared to 7-9 last year and 5-11 the year before.
“It should be exciting,” predicted coach Gabe Cook of the Braves, who will be honoring their seniors Wednesday night.
“We matched up with North several times at our conference tournament and each match was pretty close.
“We have a great group of seniors we will be honoring,” Cook added. “They have some great accomplishments as individuals and also as a team.”
“We’re expecting a challenging dual against a well coached and experienced team,” Pingleton said. “Terre Haute South has a lot of momentum after winning conference [last] weekend.”
Neither coach has committed to a lineup, but here are the wrestlers who competed for the two teams Saturday.
106 — Nathan Roberts, North, 19-7; Austin Woolston, South, 19-6; Woolston won on Saturday
113 — Collier Schell, North, 14-14; Gary Bays, South, 3-0; Bays won on Saturday
120 — Ethan Proffitt, North, 15-14; Harrison May, South, 21-5; May won on Saturday
126 — Gage Cohen-Cook, North, 15-6; Alex Rose, South, 21-5; Rose won on Saturday
132 — Ty Crews, North, 21-9; Gabe Recknor, South, 19-8; Recknor won on Saturday
138 — Brandon Greene, North, 19-8; Nate Recknor, South, 21-7; Recknor won on Saturday
145 — Nicolas Sconce, North, 24-8; Clinton Speitel, South, 14-14; did not meet on Saturday
152 — Sammy Saunders, North, 22-6; Moses Hamm, South, 23-3; did not meet on Saturday
160 — Nathan Phipps, North, 14-14; Nate Lommock, South, 22-4; did not meet on Saturday
170 — Landon Boland, North, 9-12; Nick Casad, South, 19-7; Casad won on Saturday
182 — Gabe Bignell, North, 20-8; Brendan McPike, South, 24-1; did not meet on Saturday
195 — Francisco Franco, North, 16-14; Christian Verst, South, 15-6; Verst won on Saturday
220 — Jazz Brown, North, 17-9; Josh Howell, South, 25-1; did not meet on Saturday
285 — Nick Milner, North, 2-1; Austin Dalton, South, 3-4; did not meet on Saturday
