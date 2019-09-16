A pair of rookie coaches, both on the north side of town, get their first experiences this week with the trophies and hoopla that go along with a week of high school sports between Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South.
South has already beaten North in boys tennis and football, and competitions in girls golf and boys and girls cross country are ongoing. But bragging rights are on the line for the two schools in volleyball tonight at South, in girls soccer Wednesday at North and in boys soccer Thursday at South.
All three evenings begin with junior varsity competition: 5:30 p.m. today, 5 p.m. for both soccer nights. Varsity competition should begin no earlier than 6:30 p.m. today and at 7 or slightly earlier on Wednesday and Thursday.
Matches all three nights have Conference Indiana implications too, but unfortunately not real big implications. North's girls soccer team is still in the conference race, but the five other squads are not.
Tonight's volleyball figures to be close, which hasn't always been the case.
South totally dominated the series for awhile, but the Patriots have had the edge the past few seasons and first-year coach Kelsey Patrick would obviously like to keep that going.
Jessica Kent, in her second year as head coach of the Braves, has a team that's at least won two sets of Conference Indiana competition, falling 3-2 to Bloomington North and 3-0 to Bloomington South, while the Patriots fell 3-0 against both Monroe County foes. No need to throw the records out the window, in other words, because they are already nearly identical.
The girls soccer record that's noteworthy is that the Patriot girls have a 2-1 record in Conference Indiana matches. That loss, 2-1 to Bloomington South, is the only one North has suffered in a regular-season conference game in five years, so obviously coach Kyle Baker's team has a winning streak against the Braves to protect.
Courtney Hubbard, also a second-year head coach for the Braves in this sport, has had a team that's shown considerable improvement this season but that's just 1-3 in the conference. Both teams beat Southport by identical ratios, the Braves 3-1 and the Patriots 6-2.
The boys soccer teams have almost identical records too, although Conference Indiana matches would appear to give a slight edge to the Braves on Thursday.
North, under first-year coach Andrew Gray, has lost all three of its conference matches by a combined 10-0 score, while coach John Stephens' Braves are 1-2-1 and haven't had a one-sided match. South lost 2-1 to first-place Southport and 1-0 to Columbus North, tied Bloomington North 0-0 and beat Bloomington South 2-1.
North retained the traveling trophy last year by virtue of a scoreless tie against the Braves, which might be more incentive for South on Thursday.
