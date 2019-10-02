Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South's tennis teams both had a relatively easy time on Wednesday as they set up an intracity rematch for sectional supremacy.
Terre Haute North defeated West Vigo 5-0 and Terre Haute South dropped Sullivan 5-0 in the Terre Haute North Sectional.
The Patriots and Braves will play for the championship at 5 p.m. Thursday.
South, ranked sixth in the state, did not concede a point in any of its matches against the young Golden Arrows, who only had one senior and three upperclassmen in their lineup.
South's singles trio — Canaan Sellers at No. 1, Matthew Roberts at No. 2 and Caleb Morris at No. 3 — all won 6-0, 6-0. Doubles teams Seth Gage and Jacob Thacker as well as Aiden Fellows and Stephen Kallubhavi also notched 6-0, 6-0 triumphs.
The Braves (18-2) have won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0 in three of their last four matches. Floyd Central, one of just two teams to best South in the regular season, is the only team to score points against the Braves in their last four matches.
Sellers hasn't lost a match since Aug. 24 when he fell against Brownsburg and Perry Meridian.
Sullivan (3-17) won all three of its matches in the last half of the season with an all-underclassmen trio at singles.
Terre Haute North swept all of its matches as well, but the Vikings put up stiffer resistance.
Peter Christ won at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-2 over West Vigo's Dylan Lemon. Jae-Won Jung defeated Garrett Roush 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and James Rogge bested Ashton Matherly 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
The Patriots (14-5) also swept the doubles matches. The No. 1 doubles tandem of Ethan Knott and Cade Moore dropped Austin Robertson and Gavin McCoy 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Cam Harden and Ethan Grayless triumphed over Josh King and Elijah Barr 6-1, 6-2.
North has been much-improved in the second half of its season. West Vigo (7-9) should be stout in 2020 — all but Austin Robertson are eligible to return next season.
As has been the case so many times in the past, the winner of the North-South match is the winner of the Terre Haute Sectional regardless of whether it has been at North or South. The last time either North or South didn't win the sectional? It was in 1975.
North last won a sectional in 2017, when the Patriots advanced to the state tournament as an unranked team. South won last year and has won all but two of the boys sectional championships in the 2010s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.