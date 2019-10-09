After seeing its crosstown rival Terre Haute North defeat Martinsville 5-0 in the first of Tuesday’s Class 3A Bloomington South Sectional opening round, Terre Haute South knew what it had to do in order to make it an all-Terre Haute semifinal Wednesday.
And for most of their game against Bedford North Lawrence, that dream seemed like it wasn’t meant to be.
But the Braves found the back of the net twice in the final seven minutes to escape with a 2-1 victory, setting up a rematch with the Patriots.
“That was more exciting than I was hoping for,” South coach John Stephens said. “I think we finally wore them down.”
During tournament time, grabbing hold of a lead is imperative. It typically allows the team in front to loosen up a bit and play freely, while also putting pressure on their opponent.
Terre Haute North, which got the night underway against Martinsville, couldn’t have started any faster or any better.
Less than two minutes into the game, the Patriots got on the board via Mason Unger’s penalty kick.
It took all of three minutes after that to go up 2-0, as Cameron Beadle, who put in a second goal to round out North’s four-goal first half, took a pass from Mason Meeks-Johnson in the middle of the penalty box and snuck it past Martinsville goalkeeper Jack Wolff.
“It allows us to think, ‘hey, we have a little bit of room to do some different things.’ It gives us some confidence that we can do whatever we want going forward. That mindset it created was huge for us,” said Gray of the early lead his team got off to.
Putting together a large lead allowed Gray to utilize his bench, which did two things at once: got the youngsters some valuable sectional experience, while also keeping the starters on the sideline and off their feet in hope of being fresh for Wednesday’s semifinal.
“The mere fact that we play a game tomorrow at 8 o’clock at night, to get a lead allows us to play a lot of different guys and not have to play our starters a whole game, that was a huge advantage” Gray said.
Noah Sutton added his second goal of the night – he scored the third goal in the first half – early on in the second half that extended the already-wide margin for the Patriots, who finished the shutout to win 5-0 and advance to Wednesday’s sectional semifinal.
Who would North take on for a trip to Saturday’s championship game? The winner of Tuesday’s second game between Terre Haute South and Bedford North Lawrence.
It was a much different game for the Braves than they watched their crosstown counterparts play in.
South, playing against a tough Stars’ defense, wasn’t able to find the net in the first half, although it had more than a handful of quality looks, but they were either flew over the top of the crossbar or into the waiting hands of Bedford goalkeeper Tanner Robbins.
The Braves stayed squarely in the fight of the game thanks in part to their defense, as well, keeping the Stars off the scoreboard for most of the first 40 minutes of action. But with 14:14 left to play before halftime, South went down due to some bad luck.
Bedford took a shot, forcing South goalkeeper Kade Kline to leave the box to block. He successfully did so, but was unable to coral it. The ball bounced off his mitts and to the waiting foot of Seth Sherfick, who found the empty net to go up 1-0.
“I thought we were going to come out of this one [with a win], but when they put up that first goal on us and we weren’t finding shots, that’s what had me worried,” Stephens said.
South continued to control the ball in the second half, and racked up shot on goal after shot on goal, but couldn’t break through for the equalizer, partly because of the stellar Stars defense, as well as some unlucky bounces of the ball.
But that changed with just over six minutes left when Jalen Clark broke through with a cross from Eli Storey that found the back of the net. He did so again at the 4:45 mark, giving the Braves their first lead of the night and sending the South faithful into pure jubilation kept their season going.
“Just guts,” Stephens said of Clark’s heroics. “They knew, especially the seniors, if they didn’t find the net, this was it.”
Terre Haute North 4 1 — 5
Martinsville 0 0 — 0
THN — Mason Unger, 38:04 1st
THN — Cameron Beadle (Meeks-Johnson), 35:16
THN — Noah Sutton (Ahmed), 28:36 1st
THN — Beadle (Funk), 26:35 1st
THN — Sutton, 32:34 1st
Shots (on goal) — Terre Haute North 22 (13), Martinsville 6 (4)
Next — Terre Haute North (9-7-1) advanced to Wednesday’s sectional semifinal. Martinsville (5-10-1) concluded its season.
Terre Haute South 0 2 — 2
Bedford North Lawrence 1 0 — 1
BNL — Seth Sherfick, 14:14 1st
THS — Jalen Clark (Storey), 6:15 2nd
THS — Clark, 4:45 2nd
Shots (on goal) — Terre Haute South 26 (14), Bedford North Lawrence 12 (7)
Next — Terre Haute South (11-5-1) advanced to Wednesday’s sectional semifinal. Bedford North Lawrence (8-7-2) concluded its season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.