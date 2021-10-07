A total of 174 minutes passed by at the Class 3A Bloomington North Sectional without a goal being scored by either Terre Haute North or Terre Haute South against Bloomington South and Bloomington North, respectively.
The Panthers and Cougars took the majority of chances in both matches. Terre Haute North held on for quite a while against Class 3A No. 5 Bloomington South, but fell 2-0 thanks to a pair of second-half goals.
Terre Haute South absorbed pressure and forced a penalty shootout against Bloomington North. However, the Cougars won the shootout 3-1.
• Bloomington North 0, TH South 0 — South was missing defender Kamdyn Barton due to injury and that necessitated a significant change. Avery Pommier, one of South's forwards and the Braves' second-leading scorer, was moved to center back. Margo Mallory was the lone striker against the Cougars.
"Avery is known for being an offensive threat. We decided she wanted to play in the back. It's her senior year and [Barton] was hurt. I thought it was a good outcome. She was sure-footed, she always went back forward, the ball was never behind her. That's all you can ask on wet grass," South coach Courtney Hubbard said.
Pommier's presence in the back made a difference on a damp pitch. With the Cougars controlling possession — Bloomington North had a 27-6 edge in shots and 7-2 edge in corner kicks — Pommier was a steady hand in front of South goalkeeper Aiya Vaughn.
Good chances were few and far between for both teams. South's best chance came late in the first half when Lauren Beaumont was one-on-one with Bloomington North keeper Rachel Campbell. Beaumont's shot was deflected into the path of South's Elena Bussolino, whose shot on an open net sailed an inch or so high.
South only had two shots in the second half and none in extra time, which led to penalties.
Bloomington North keeper Campbell was on her game. She saved shots by Mallory, Pommier and Lauryn Greven. The Cougars converted all three of their penalties.
"We practiced a lot of penalties this week since the regular season match was a tie [1-1]. Our girls didn't quit, they were exhausted and I'm proud of them," Hubbard said.
• Bloomington South 2, TH North 0 — The Patriots were beaten 4-0 in the regular season, but a more physical approach, and keeping most of the Patriots in their own end of the field paid dividends for a while.
Cali Wuesterfeld had an early chance for the Patriots, but the Panthers had possession for most of the half.
However, North's defense forced Bloomington South to mostly take shots from outside the 18-yard box. North goalkeeper Carah McKinney was up to the task, making eight first-half saves. It was scoreless at the break.
The Panthers, though, dominated possession and would have their reward early in the second half. North's defense closed in on prolific Panthers striker Melea Miller just outside the 18-yard box in the center. On a deflection, the ball found Bloomington South's Kenna Alexander who lined in a nice shot to McKinney's left from 19 yards to open scoring.
Nine minutes later, Miller — Bloomington South's all-time leading scorer — got on the board. From the corner of the 18-yard box, she perfectly placed a high shot in the center of the net to make it 2-0 with 29:17 left.
Even when it pulled some players forward to slice the deficit, the Patriots found it difficult to maintain possession.
"They are on you as soon as you win the ball. They win a ton of balls. That's what they've been built on. Their physicality just wears on you. It's a great lesson for us," North coach Kyle Baker said. "We thought we could counter them a few times. We had a few opportunities, and we knew when we had them, they'd be on the counter, but we couldn't get enough of the ball."
North's best chance to get back into it came with 21 minutes left when Caroline Gauer tried to slot it low at the near post, but it was saved.
Most of North's roster returns in 2022 with only three seniors on the sectional roster.
"It was clear from the first Bloomington South game to this one, in terms of our physicality. What we've tried to get through to them is that they need to gain that physicality. They get it. They know that's what they're lacking. I think we'll see that bravery continue to blossom," Baker said.
TH North=0=0=—=0
Bloomington South=0=2=—=2
Bloomington South goals —Kenna Alexander, 38:25 2H; Melea Miller, 29:17 2H.
Saves — Carah McKinney (THN) 12, Arissa North (BLS) 5.
Shots — THN 8 (5 on goal), BLS 22 (14).
Corners —THN 1, BLS 4.
TH South=0=0=0=—=0
Bloomington North=0=0=0=—=0
Bloomington North won 3-1 on penalties
Saves — Aiya Vaughn (THS) 8, Rachel Campbell (BLN) 4
Shots — THS 6 (4 on goal), BLN 27 (8)
Corners — THS 2, BLN 7
Penalties — Margo Mallory (THS) saved, Lucy Clarke (BLN) good, Mallory Rich (THS) good, Emily Andrews (BLN) good, Avery Pommier (THS) saved, Sarah Goldsworthy (BLN) good, Lauryn Greven (THS) saved.
Next — Bloomington South (17-0-1) and Bloomington North (7-7-1) will play in the Bloomington North sectional title match on Saturday. TH North ended its season with an 11-5-1 record. TH South ended its season with a 6-7-4 record.
