High school sports fans who enjoyed the excitement and pageantry of Friday's Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South football game — and there were a lot of those — should probably consider that the same excitement (and the same rivalries) is available on three consecutive nights this week.
The Braves and Patriots play each other in volleyball on Tuesday at North (first varsity serve approximately 7 p.m.), in girls soccer Wednesday at South (JV first, varsity kickoff approximately 7 p.m.) and in boys soccer Thursday at North (JV first again, varsity kickoff perhaps by 6:30 p.m.).
Trophies are on the line all three nights, and play promises to be spirited all three nights. Sport by sport, here's how the middle of this week looks.
• Tuesday, volleyball at North — South is 13-4 after going 2-3 in a big tournament at Effingham, Ill., on Friday and Saturday. North is 9-6, having won a big Conference Indiana match Saturday at Columbus North.
"The Patriots are starting to find their groove after back-to-back wins vs. Mooresville and Columbus North," North coach Trenton Smith reported. "They look to extend that streak and get the Golden Spike [the trophy] back Tuesday night at home."
• Wednesday, girls soccer at South — North is 6-1-2, 2-1 in Conference Indiana, while South is 3-4-2.
"South is an athletic, competitive team," North coach Kyle Baker said. "We expect a real challenge. We are coming off three straight shutouts and are playing well coming into the game."
"The North-South game is always exciting because of the energy and the atmosphere," South coach Courtney Hubbard said. "I don't expect this one to be any different."
• Thursday, boys soccer at North — The Patriots are 8-2-1, 1-1-1 in Conference Indiana, while the Braves are 4-6.
"We are coming off a tough stretch and were dealing with several injuries on the varsity the last week and a half," South coach John Stephens said, "but we're looking to have most of our team back for Thursday in what should be a competitive game on both sides."
North-South week
Tuesday — Volleyball at North, JV at 6 p.m.
Wednesday — Girls soccer at South, JV at 5 p.m.
Thursday — Boys soccer at North, JV at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.