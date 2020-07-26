North-South football rivalry heading back to South after all

Terre Haute’s annual North vs. South high school football showdown, which had been scheduled to move back to Memorial Stadium in 2020 after several years away from Indiana State’s spacious facility, will take place at South’s Bob Clements Field after all.
The date remains Sept. 11.
That decision was made after ISU told the high schools recently that they could not use its facility on that date this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
Depending on the pandemic, the North-South football game is expected to return to Memorial Stadium during the 2021 season, South athletic director Ed Jarvis said.
“It just basically came down to restrictions on how many people [ISU officials] want there,” Jarvis told the Tribune-Star. “I think they’re going to have to figure out their stuff first.”
Last season, the rivalry matchup occurred at North. So this year is South’s turn, with Memorial Stadium out of the equation.
“We’ll host it this year,” Jarvis noted. “We have meetings this week and I hope this is the week that we get some stuff on paper [regarding COVID-19 guidelines for fall athletic events at South].”
He imagines that some sort of physical-distancing rules will be in place for this football season, particularly for North vs. South, which usually draws a larger crowd than other home games.
Jarvis said it’s possible some bleachers will be placed on the running track, which surrounds the field, to provide more spread-out seating availability for North fans.
From the North perspective, veteran coach Chris Barrett said his players are disappointed this year’s game against South won’t be played at Memorial Stadium.
But they understand why.
“It’s just a weird time that we’re all in,” Barrett said. “People are trying to figure out what the right thing is to do and trying to take care of people and keep people healthy.
“It’s frustrating for everybody. We’ve just all got to be on the same team and make it the best experience we can for these kids.”
Barrett is pleased with how good a shape his players are staying in with reduced summer access to training equipment.
“A lot of guys have access to weights at home,” he pointed out. “We gave them calisthenics and body-weight exercises they could be doing as well. And everyone’s got a sidewalk or a street in front of their house that they could go run sprints in.”
Looking ahead to basketball season, Jarvis said the North-South boys/girls varsity doubleheader is still slated to return to Hulman Center in 2020-21. But, as usual in 2020, that could change based on which way coronavirus statistics are trending in the next few months.
“Like everything,” Jarvis summarized, “who knows?”
