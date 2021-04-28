We've reached the point in the spring where Terre Haute's two city high schools meet each other.
Conference Indiana's schedules create these close-together intra-city battles. This week, the action starts on the north side before moving to South on Friday.
The Patriots and Braves meet in girls tennis and softball. The tennis match begins at 5 p.m. Softball also starts at 5 p.m., though the junior varsity game will take place first, followed by the varsity contest.
On Friday, baseball takes center stage as the two schools meet in the first of two games in two weeks.
In tennis, the only comparison the Patriots and Braves have had against one another was the Braves Invitational at South on April 17.
Greencastle won the event, but South edged North 14-12 for second and third places. North actually won more of the individual titles in that invitational with Caroline Effner at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles duo of Maylee Brown and Olivia Effner earning championship triumphs. South's Briley Ireland won the No. 3 singles title at the invite.
There was only one head-to-head North-South match in that invite — the Braves' No. 1 singles player Lainey Anshutz defeated North's Averie Shore 7-6 (1), 6-2.
Since then, South earned a 4-1 win over Northview on Monday and the Braves are ranked No. 8 in the District 5 rankings. The Patriots had a rain-shortened individual tournament at Crawfordsville last Saturday.
In softball, the Braves (10-9) are the hot team. Coming off of consecutive 7-0 wins at North Knox and West Vigo on Tuesday and Monday, South has won six games in a row. The Braves can hit as Kyar McVey, Grace Kidwell, Peyton Simmons and Lexi Cottrell are all hitting over .400. Jasmine Kinzer has been the Braves' most effective pitcher with a 3.05 ERA.
North (5-11) has won two of its last four games, including a 17-5 victory at Parke Heritage on Monday. On Tuesday, the Patriots fell 11-5 at Charleston, Ill. The Patriots have power in Christina Richards, who has slugged six home runs. Taylor Hoggatt is hitting .455 to lead North and Victoria Elden has been North's best pitcher.
Baseball, which will be played at 6 p.m. on Friday, will likely be the usual close battle between the two rivals.
The Patriots have had a good week so far. North split a doubleheader with Decatur Central on Saturday and then defeated Parke Heritage 7-5 on Monday and romped to an 18-3 victory over Linton on Tuesday. Will Egger and Alex Karr each had home runs against the Miners.
South has also had a good stretch as it won four of five before a 10-2 loss at Mooresville on Monday. Caleb Stultz dictates matters on the mound and at the plate. The senior is batting .531 and has a 3.04 ERA as a starting pitcher. Stultz is the most recent Tribune-Star High School Player of the Week as he pitched a complete game and then had a 5-RBI contest in a doubleheader against West Vigo last Friday.
The Braves and Patriots will have a rematch in baseball at North on May 7. The Big Four track and field meet will take place at North on May 6.
