Pitching and defense was there in abundance from both Terre Haute North's and Terre Haute South's softball teams in the intracity matchup between the Patriots and Braves at South's field on Thursday.
Yet? There were also signs that either team could breakthrough. It was a 50/50 proposition through the majority of what was mostly a scoreless game which team would.
In the sixth inning? North was the one to kick the door down. Eight Patriots came to the plate in the sixth and the winning runs in the 3-0 North victory were scored via a bases-loaded hit batter, a bases-loaded walk, and a bases-loaded sacrifice fly.
All enough for North starting pitcher Cami Burk to work her magic. She pitched a shutout, scattering six hits over the course of a contest where there was some bend, but no break.
"My team kept me up every inning. Whether it was 0-0 or after we scored the runs. We were there together and we played as a team," Burk said.
North coach Chris Mundy was over the moon on Burk's effort. The junior got stronger as the game went along. Only two Braves reached base after the third inning.
"She was the star of the game. She just has to believe in herself. She knows she can do it, but there's times where she feels she can't get over the hump. We just tell her to believe in it. Her change-up is her best pitch. She didn't throw it as well early, but we told her to go with it. She's a gamer," Mundy said.
Both Burk and South pitcher Hanna Krakenberger worked the plate and got a lot of fly ball outs. Krakenberger was a bit unlucky to get the loss. She also pitched well, allowing five hits in her five-plus innings of work.
Both pitchers also had some spectacular defense behind them.
North (7-10, 2-2) had the first big defensive play. After Marlee Loudermilk has singled and gone to second on a wild pitch, Peyton Simmons hit a deep fly ball to center. North center fielder Maddy Ramey made the catch, but the swift Loudermilk tried to score from second on the rare two-base sacrifice fly.
However, Loudermilk's relay to North shortstop Kara Salmon was true and Salmon's throw to North catcher Taylor Hoggatt was on-target. Loudermilk was cut down at the plate to end the first inning with an 8-6-2 double play.
From there, it was the Braves who flashed their leather. In the fourth inning, Madison McKenzie was robbed of at least extra bases on a lunging catch by South left fielder Kyar McVey. In the fifth, Braves center fielder Grace Kidwell robbed Kinley Sparks of an extra-base hit.
"I was telling the girls [to that point in the game] that we were hitting the ball and it was going to happen. South made a lot of great plays. I was getting worried. We needed some balls to fall. In the end, those balls fell in," Mundy said.
North's sixth-inning breakthrough came via leadoff singles off of Krakenberger by Layla Fragiacomo and Burk. South coach Jeff Biggs removed Krakenberger for Jasmine Kinzer, but Kayla DeBow and then McKenzie were hit in the lower leg by low pitches. McKenzie's HBP forced in Fragiacomo to put North up 1-0.
After a fielder's choice, with Burk retired at the plate, Sparks drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0. Then Drew Bolen hit a sacrifice fly to left to knock in pinch runner Addy Millington to provide the final run.
The final defensive bit of excellence came from Bolen, who made a diving stab down the left field line with one South runner aboard to end the Braves' sixth.
"This win gives us the chemistry we need and we were looking for. I think we found it after tonight. I think the team we truly are will come after this," Burk said.
For South? Biggs said the Braves (9-11, 2-3) are having a hard time finding their way out of a hitting funk.
"That's kind of been our season. Our pitching and defense has been outstanding. We're just not hitting. The last three outings, Hanna lost 1-0, 3-0, 3-0. She's throwing a whale of a ball game, we're just not hitting. We're in a funk right now," Biggs said.
Mundy hopes the win gives the Patriots the lift they need going forward.
"This game can change your season. I told them we were where we needed to be and this win will carry us farther," Mundy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.