Nobody knows how the rest of the 2020 "pandemic football" season will play out.
But it opened with a bang Friday night at Northview High School as Terre Haute North rallied to knock off the host Knights 27-21 in overtime.
On third-and-10 from the 10-yard line after the host Knights failed to produce points during their portion of OT, North senior quarterback Jace Russell zipped left and then decided to veer right — into the end zone — to lead the Patriots to victory.
"Last play, we were trying to center up the ball to better our field-goal position," North coach Chris Barrett explained afterward. "Jace made a great play.
"We did a lot of good things against a very good and well-coached [Northview] team. Way too many mistakes for us, though. Our guys played hard and many stepped up as we were missing several starters due to injury."
From the Northview perspective, veteran coach Mark Raetz said his team played well, just not well enough at the right times to beat big-school North.
"In the OT, North made the play to win and we didn't," he told the Tribune-Star. "I thought our kids fought hard all night. They showed resilience to come back and tie it. I wish we could've made a few more plays and pull out the win."
North struck first offensively when Donavin Cherry scampered 26 yards to paydirt midway through the first quarter. The home squad tied the score at 7-7 roughly four minutes later when Keegan Garrison connected with a wide-open Braxton Sampson for a 5-yard pass play.
Northview went ahead 14-7 midway through the second period when Korbin Allen plowed through defenders up the middle for a 1-yard TD. The visitors forced another tie, however, when Cherry busted across the goal line from 2 yards out with 5:25 remaining in the third frame.
The score remained 14-14 until the 6:41 mark of the fourth quarter.
That's when Jaden Wayt caught a 5-yard TD toss from Russell, who had rolled right and found his sophomore wide receiver separated from the defense just enough in the right side of the end zone. With 2:55 to go in regulation, the Knights' Allen answered with a 3-yard TD run to make the score 21-21, which is where it stayed until overtime.
Northview drew the opening four-play possession from the opponents' 10 in OT. The Knights sputtered with runs of 5 and 1 yards, an incomplete pass and a missed field goal from 21 yards out.
When the Patriots took their turn from Northview's 10, a no-gain run, a false-start penalty against them and a 5-yard pass play set up Russell's dramatic third-down score.
With most spectators wearing the state-mandated face masks and media members assigned to sit at a long table on the south end of the end zone, a unique scene took place early in the game.
Reporters from separate newspapers started calling out names of players, estimated yardage gains and other important information that would have been easier to see if coronavirus-preventing guidelines allowed them to sit in their usual press-box locations. The reporters started the mutual "signal-calling" to help each other out, perhaps showing government agencies how much more effective cooperation is than division.
"We are happy to just have the opportunity to play tonight," Raetz assessed after the Knights' tough loss. "So many other high school players across the country don't get that chance [because of COVID-19-related changes to state athletic schedules]. We just have to continue to do our part to make sure we continue having our season."
Meanwhile, Barrett offered a short-and-sweet answer to a question about the pandemic's potential effect on the season.
"COVID football is better than no football," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.