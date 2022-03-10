Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.