The 2021-22 high school basketball season at Terre Haute North began to take shape almost immediately after the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, when soon-to-be seniors Colin Frank, Mark Hankins and Bryce Maxwell had end-of-season meetings with coach Todd Woelfle.
"It started last spring, with each of them holding each other accountable," Woelfle recalled this week, and so far the results have been pretty good. The Patriots take their 23-4 record into the Class 4A Southport Regional on Saturday, where they'll play Indianapolis Cathedral at noon in the second of two semifinal games.
That record is due in large part to the talent available for Woelfle and his staff, but if there's a secret ingredient — and it's not much of a secret anymore — it's the fact that the Patriots are a team in more than name only. Their whole is a lot more than just the sum of their parts.
"There's a lot of talent in the locker room and on the court," Maxwell said. "Every night it's a different guy stepping up."
"They've all bought into everything," Hankins said of his teammates, "and they're so unselfish in everything they do."
"There's a drive to win," said Frank, who unfortunately was lost for the rest of the season after breaking his arm about three weeks ago. "This is probably the toughest team I've seen in this program. They all do what they can to win."
The Patriots feel — as, frankly, almost all successful high school teams do — that their interpersonal relationships play a big part.
"We all get along. It's like hanging around with your best friends all day," said Hankins, also his team's leading scorer and rebounder.
"It's a fun group of guys," said Maxwell, one of the co-valedictorians of his class. "Every day of practice is hanging out with your friends and playing the sport you love."
"[The best thing is] how close of a group we are," Frank agreed. "All these guys are probably my best friends, and that allows great chemistry on the court. We all trust each other, nobody's jealous of each other, and everybody knows their role."
The senior leadership, which started in the summer with team activities that included fun things and community events — "We worked the kids camp and Martin Luther King Day," Maxwell noted, "and we also had swim parties and went bowling — were beneficial.
"Working on community events away from the court allows you to see things in a different light," Woelfle said.
His seniors, the coach added, are "good young men, excellent students and great leaders. They've done a tremendous job being the face of our basketball program and representing Terre Haute North."
"Me and the other seniors are keeping people accountable, making sure everybody is doing the right thing," Frank said.
"The guys make it pretty easy for us seniors to lead," Hankins said. "We always have each other's backs."
"They truly care about their teammates, both on and off the court," Woelfle concluded. "The bond they've created doesn't happen very often and it's special."
