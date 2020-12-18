Heading into Friday night’s boys high school basketball clash at Terre Haute North, Bloomington South had won 31 straight Conference Indiana games over five-plus years.
That streak is now over.
The Panthers — guided by Indiana’s all-time winningest coach J.R. Holmes (839 wins in his 51st season) — were held to 16 points in the first half and SIX in the second half in a 33-22 loss to coach Todd Woelfle’s Patriots.
Neither team lit the nets on fire. But Terre Haute North’s Matt Gauer (13 points, all in the first half) and Mark Hankins (eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter) displayed enough accuracy to hold off their cold-shooting opponents.
“We knew going in it would be a possession-by-possession grinder,” Terre Haute North coach Todd Woelfle told the Tribune-Star. “That’s the way [the Panthers have] been playing this year.”
In Bloomington South’s previous two losses since Nov. 28, Holmes’ squad tallied 36 points each time (at New Albany and at Barr-Reeve).
But 22? On 8 for 30 from the field?
“We got beat on the offensive end,” said Holmes, whose squad went 26-0 and captured a Class 4A sectional title last season before COVID-19 started shutting down sports at all levels in March.
“Our two best scorers [6-foot-4 senior Joey Bomba and 6-2 senior Trevor Taylor] didn’t play very well tonight.”
Bomba did score 11 of the Panthers’ 16 first-half points, but 11 is also how many he finished with. Meanwhile, Taylor was held scoreless after going 0 for 7 from the field.
“We did a great job of defending Bomba and Taylor and that’s a credit to [Terre Haute North defenders] Bryson Carpenter and Mahki Johnson along with everyone who played and helped them out,” Woelfle emphasized.
In the opening 5 minutes and 21 seconds, both teams combined to go 0 for 7 from the field with three turnovers. Then Gauer and Bomba traded a pair of treys each to make the score 6-6 by the end of the first quarter.
A long, falling-away 3 by Gauer with 2.9 seconds left until halftime put the Patriots up 19-16. At that time, Bloomington South had connected on 6 of 15 attempts from the field.
Then things got worse for the visitors. Much worse.
Bloomington South did outscore Terre Haute North 4-3 in a third period that saw both teams combine for 2-for-13 shooting from the field.
Ugh.
Terre Haute North still took a 22-20 advantage into the fourth frame, then Hankins fired in the first of his two trifectas from the left corner after 19 seconds.
Hankins, who didn’t score in the first three periods, followed that with a basket off a nice spin move inside and his other 3-pointer, this one rattling around the rim a little before falling through the net.
That boosted the Patriots’ margin to 30-20 with 5:08 remaining and you probably can guess by the final score that there wasn’t much offense after that.
“It’s disappointing we didn’t execute better,” Holmes summarized before asking the Tribune-Star to pass along a “Merry Christmas” greeting to Woelfle.
In case anyone forgot, Bloomington South is a one-year addition to the coronavirus-altered 2020 Wabash Valley Classic — to be conducted at Terre Haute South and North — at the end of this month.
Starting with the day after Christmas.
“Todd does a great job,” Holmes added. “They were organized tonight [mainly with their tenacious man-to-man defense].”
Meanwhile, Woelfle passed along praise to his players.
“The kids got the lead,” he pointed out. “In a low-possession game like this, playing with the lead is important.
“This was a great win for our culture and our program.”
Some quick deadline research revealed that Bloomington South’s previous last Conference Indiana setback was a 45-43 decision at Southport on Dec. 11, 2015.
