Plainfield and Avon entered Saturday’s Terre Haute South boys swimming sectional at the Vigo County Aquatic Center as the highest-ranked teams — Nos. 15 and 22 by the Indiana High School Swimming Coaches Association.
But unranked Terre Haute North slipped around Avon to grab the second spot, thanks to two victories from senior Tyler Sommer and consistent placing in almost every event, and give the Patriots’ hometown fans plenty to cheer about.
Plainfield scored 423 points, followed by North with 362 and Avon with 335. Terre Haute South and West Vigo finished ninth and 10th respectively — with 78 and 68 points — out of 11 teams.
“I don’t worry about stuff like [state rankings],” North coach Mike Williams insisted. “I know my boys and I know what they’re capable of. I knew we would be in the top three and I thought we had a good shot at second. .... You never know what’s going to happen at these things.”
Sommer, who will attend Rose-Hulman next season, broke his own school records in winning the 50-yard freestyle (21.58 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (46.74).
He will advance to next weekend’s state finals in both events, with the preliminary round taking place Friday evening at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.
“That’s pretty cool,” Williams admitted.
Other high placings for the Patriots included George West, second in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 50 freestyle; Nathan Gauer, third in the 100 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle; Andre’ Ponsot, third in the 100 butterfly; and Gregory Shannon, fourth in the 100 backstroke; plus North’s 200 freestyle relay foursome (consisting of Gauer, Ponsot, West and Sommer) finished second and its 400 freestyle relay squad (same four swimmers) placed third.
“Winning a meet like this or even coming in second, it’s all about the team,” Williams emphasized.
From the West Vigo perspective, junior Landon Thome finished fourth in 1-meter diving, advancing him to the diving regional Tuesday at Brownsburg.
Meanwhile, Terre Haute South coach Cristina Elliott liked what she saw from her team, mainly because the Braves had more swimmers make the sectional finals than they expected.
“Then we swam up even more by dropping times today,” she added.
Still, South didn’t have enough swimmers to score enough points to keep up with the Plainfields, the Terre Haute Norths and the Avons. But Elliott hopes to change that in the future by recruiting more students within the school to try out for the sport.
“We need to convince them that it’s fun and it’s worth the investment [in time],” she said.
