The Terre Haute North volleyball team started their 2019 campaign off on a strong foot, sweeping South Vermillion 3-0, on Tuesday in North's gym.
North coach Kelsey Patrick loved the enthusiasm that she saw from her upperclassmen-laden team, citing that the camaraderie and passion from the group were key to their victory.
“We have so much leadership on this team and they came out tonight and put up a fight,” Patrick said. “These girls are really skilled and we have a team that knows how to go out and play.”
South Vermillion (1-2) got out to a quick start in the opening set, outpacing the Patriots 7-2. North was able to reset though, using a 10-2 run to overwhelm the Wildcat defense.
The flip in momentum came in part to the work of the Patriots at the service line as senior Erika Funkhouser and junior Victoria Elden managed two and three aces, respectively. North kept their foot on the pedal, dominating the set at the net, and forcing the Wildcats into errors on their way to a 25-18 win.
North (1-0) used their strong first set to spur their way into the second frame, gathering a comfortable 11-3 lead. The Wildcats accumulated multiple errors early and were unable to recover. The Patriots' offense shined through the second set, piecing together multiple runs of seven or more points on their way to a 25-9 win.
“We started well tonight with plenty of talking and communication but we lost that as the game went on,” South Vermillion head coach Alison Cottrell said. “When you are playing away from home, communication is so important and we didn’t have that tonight.”
Boasting a 2-0 set lead heading into the third frame, the Patriots continued to push the ball offensively. South Vermillion resisted initially, as junior Livy Gilman and the Wildcats pinned several consecutive points together to trim their deficit to one at 14-13. The slight lull by the Patriots court quickly vanished though, with North rattling off an 8-2 run to stretch their lead to 22-15. North’s Elden ended the contest with three consecutive aces, securing the Patriot sweep of the Wildcats with a 25-15 third set victory.
Starting a new campaign off with a win can be key to setting the tone throughout the season and no one knows that better than North senior Abigail Wright.
“We are all a little new with each other but I think tonight gave us the opportunity to come together,” Wright said. “That ability to come together is going to be really important towards the end of the year.”
South Vermillion=18=9=15
Terre Haute North=25=25=25
Highlights – For TH North, Erika Funkhouser had six kills. Victoria Elden had 10 assists. Madi Halls had 12 assists. Keely Davis had three digs. For South Vermillion, Mallory Hawkins had four kills.
JV – South Vermillion won 25-21, 25-24.
Next – Terre Haute North (1-0) plays at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Northview. South Vermillion (1-2) plays at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the South Putnam Invitational.
