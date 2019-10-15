As the Terre Haute North volleyball team huddled following the first game of its win over Decatur Central, the Patriots' mindset was simple: what just happened could not happen again.
The Patriots had opened the match with an ugly 25-12 loss and setter Madi Halls and the rest of the North seniors knew that another game like that would mean the end of their high school careers.
When the huddle broke, the Patriots were a completely different team.
North took control of the second game and took control of the match with it, winning 57 of the final 75 points to completely turn the contest around. When Vanessa Wilson's final attack fell out of bounds, the Patriots had completed the stunning reversal and given their match at least one more season, earning a 3-1 (12-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-14) win over Decatur Central in the opening match of the Class 4A Plainfield Sectional 12 on Tuesday night.
“We took everything that we did bad and turned it into something we could work on,” Halls said. “We just looked at each other and said, 'We can't end like this.' This is my last year and I'm glad I'm on this team to end it.
Thanks to a balanced attack that saw Ellie Staggs, Erika Funkhouser, Braxton Shelton and Abigail Wright share the team lead with six kills each, the Patriots (14-14) took over the match and got their seniors another four days at minimum, while the Hawks (13-14) self-destructed. While North's communication was sharp over the final three games of the match, Decatur Central made several unforced errors, seemingly surprised by the Patriots' resiliency.
“I think we were a little tired and a little fazed in that first game,” North coach Kelsey Patrick said. “After we took that loss and knew what was going on, we came out ready to play our kind of volleyball game.
“We hadn't heard a lot about Decatur Central, so we weren't really sure what to expect. I think that's kind of why we started off a little shaky.”
Whatever the reason was, the Patriots calmed down and earned themselves a chance to get some more time in the gym prior to their matchup with Avon in the sectional semifinals. The Orioles sport a middling record of 15-12, but they also sport an incredible pedigree, having won the state championship in 2012, 2013 and 2017.
Patrick said that she's starting to see more confidence out of the Patriots in practice and they'll need to show that from the beginning against the Orioles to keep their season going.
“I always tell them to fake it until they make it,” she said. “If you don't have the confidence, you've got to start like you do and things will turn around a lot quicker. With Avon, I don't think we're going to be able to play catch-up.”
