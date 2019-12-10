The Terre Haute North High School girls basketball team played a complete game Tuesday evening, beating visiting West Vigo 61-25 while leading them in every statistical measure.
North coach Mike Allen was thrilled with the performance that he received from his team through the night, with effort coming across the board.
“We played a very complete, well-rounded team game tonight and the effort was great,” Allen said.
“We are a ten-deep team and these girls pick each other up when they are down. They are accountable for each other and they believe in each other.”
North found its footing quickly in the contest, acquiring a 6-0 lead behind two steals and a handful of points from sophomore Zoe Stewart.
The Patriots continued to push the pace through the first quarter as senior Shaelynn Bell dominated the paint on both ends of the court, ultimately resulting in a 15-5 advantage for North after the first quarter.
West Vigo continued to work through a daze in the second quarter, taking a backseat as the Patriots entered an 11-4 run with 4:03 left in the period.
The Vikings struggled to move the ball offensively, relying on perimeter attempts for nearly 50 percent of their first-half points.
The Vikings turned to the shot of sophomore Adelynn Harris through the second quarter, knocking down two 3-point shots to add to her team-high eight points. Despite West Vigo’s strongest period of the game with 14 points, North ended the half strong offensively, capping it with a 31-19 lead.
The Patriots utilized its depth in the third quarter, outscoring West Vigo 18-2 as sophomore Halie Gilbert and junior Anslee Michael continued to drive into the paint and draw fouls. North shot 17 of 21 from the free-throw line through the game, while West Vigo made two of its six attempts.
After taking a 49-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter, North kept its foot on the pedal, holding West Vigo scoreless until the 4:19 mark when junior Kylee Stepp scored to snap the Viking drought.
“We need to improve the effort and we have to take this game and be coachable,” West Vigo coach Jonathan Kirchoff said. “We can’t just rely on jumpshots and we need to be strong with the ball to take it to the hoop. We can not live or die by 3s and I would like to know a team that can.”
A pair of steals and layups for Patriot junior CaSandra Shepard closed out the victory for North. Stewart led the Patriots with 13 points and seven steals.
WEST VIGO (25) – Harris 3-6 0-0 8, Stepp 2-9 0-0 4, Easton 0-4 0-0 0, Fennell 3-8 2-2 8, Boatman 1-2 0-0 2, Likens 0-2 0-0 0, Sweitzer 1-3 0-0 3, Vinardi 0-0 0-4 0, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 FG, 2-6 FT, 25 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (61) – Hart 1-4 0-0 3, A.Michael 2-11 4-4 8, Stewart 5-8 3-4 13, Gilbert 2-3 7-9 11, Bell 3-9 0-0 7, Saunders 1-2 0-0 2, P.Michael 3-8 0-0 7, Wright 1-1 2-2 4, Bullard 0-0 0-0 0, 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 21-51 FG, 17-21 FT, 61 TP.
West Vigo=5=14=2=4=—=25
TH North=15=16=18=12=—=61
3-point FG – WV 3-16 (Harris 2-5, Sweitzer 1-3), THN 3-13 (Bullard 1-1, Bell 1-2, P.Michael 1-3). Rebounds – WV 22 (Fennell 8, Easton 5, Team 9), THN 32 (Gilbert 9, Bell 5, Wright 5, Saunders 4, Stewart 3, Team 6). Steals – WV 5 (Sweitzer 2, Vinardi 1, Parker 1, Fennell 1), THN 21 (Stewart 7, Shepard 3, A. Michael 3, Wright 2, Bullard 2, Gilbert 1, Bell 1, Saunders 1, P.Michael 1. Blocks – WV 0, THN 1 (Gilbert 1). Turnovers – WV 23, THN 7. Total Fouls – WV 15, THN 7.
Next – West Vigo (4-6) hosts Northview at 6 p.m. Friday. Terre Haute North (4-6) travels to Terre Haute South on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup.
