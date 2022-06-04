North Posey overwhelms SV in softball semistate

The one thing South Vermillion couldn't do in its Class 2A Forest Park Semistate championship game was to give North Posey an early cushion.
Why? The Vikings have some of the best pitching in the state at the 2A level. North Posey's offense is nothing to sneeze at either.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, North Posey had three runs on the board before the Wildcats could record an out. That was all North Posey All-State pitcher Erin Hoehn needed as the Vikings won the semistate with a 10-0 five-inning victory over South Vermillion.
It was an end to the season that didn't befit how good the Wildcats (25-4) were throughout the season. However, the Vikings showed their class, they showed it early, and the Wildcats fell into a pattern where whatever could go wrong did go wrong.
"You like to think you're prepared, because we were, but we never got in the groove. Things just didn't go right for us. You just have to tip your cap to them," South Vermillion coach Sean Boardman said.
The Wildcats were behind the 8-ball two pitches into the game. That's when Hoehn hammered a Makenzie Mackey offering to dead center. The moonshot easily cleared the fence and the Vikings had a 1-0 advantage.
South Vermillion wouldn't tempt fate with Hoehn for the rest of the game. She was intentionally walked her next two times at-bat.
It didn't get any better. After that, Addie Fullop hit a spinner 10 feet in front of the plate, but neither Mackey nor catcher Hannah Boardman could field the ball and get a throw to first to throw out Fullop. Alyssa Heath batted next and hit a solid single to left. It went under the glove of South Vermillion left fielder Madysen Crim and a run scored. Heath would score on a RBI groundout, the first out recorded of the contest, as North Posey had a 3-0 advantage.
Later, Lauren Kihn walked, took two bases on a sacrifice, and then got caught in a rundown between third and home plate. But in a sign of how things went sideways for the Wildcats, the throw to get Kihn at the plate was late and dropped and Kihn scored to make it 4-0.
South Vermillion got runners on in the second and third innings, but Hoehn's ability to change speeds was going to make the mission of wiping out a four-run deficit very difficult. South Vermillion also tried the same two-base sacrifice that North Posey (24-1) successfully executed in the first, but the Vikings made a perfect throw to third to snuff out the threat.
"We put some balls in-play, but their pitcher is phenomenal. She really is," Coach Boardman said. "Nerves came into it, I'm sure. We've been here before, but not everybody. They capitalized on our mistakes early. They're a really good team."
It became impossible in the fourth when the Vikings added six runs to their lead. It was a surge born out of only two base hits. A bases-loaded two-run double by Fullop started the rally. Two batters later, Sibyl Renshaw hit a ball to second that was officially ruled an error and which allowed two more runs to score. Two more runs came home on a RBI single by Lauren Kihn, another run scored when Renshaw came home on a throw elsewhere. North Posey led 10-0, an unassailable advantage.
Hoehn never gave an inch in the circle. She scattered three hits and struck out nine.
It was a disappointing finish for South Vermillion, but the Wildcats aren't likely going anywhere. Mackey, Rylie Richey and Taylor Wilson are the only starters on Saturday that graduate.
"When you lose players the caliber of Mackey, Richey and Taylor Wilson? That's tough. Their leadership and skill brings a sense of home to the team," Coach Boardman said. "We have a lot of underclassmen and a lot of talented freshmen. I think we're in good shape for next year even though we hate to lose who we're losing."
