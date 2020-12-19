Do you like roller coasters? Todd Woelfle isn't sure he does.
The Terre Haute North High School basketball coach had his team at the pinnacle Friday night, with a decisive Conference Indiana win over longtime nemesis Bloomington South.
Saturday, the Patriots plummeted into the abyss.
Host Mooresville bolted into a 26-2 lead early in the second quarter Saturday night — the Patriots gave up 22 in the entire game a night earlier — and had its lead peak at 42-13 late in the second quarter before setting for a 67-45 nonconference win in a game between potential sectional opponents.
The Pioneers weren't a team whose state-championship dream was taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring, like Bloomington South was, and they were a team that hadn't won yet this season — losing at the buzzer to Terre Haute South two weeks earlier — although postponements took away a lot of their chances for wins.
But the Pioneers are big — coach Bob Carter starts 6-foot-5, 6-6 and 6-7 up front and brings 6-9 off the bench — and on Saturday that was enough.
"Their size, their strength and their length really bothered us all night," Woelfle said after the game, "especially early."
When Woelfle sensed danger and called his first timeout after two minutes, the home team led 4-0 and North hadn't gotten a shot on its first three possessions. After another minute, North finally got its first shot in the air, and at the midpoint of the first quarter Matt Gauer hit a jumper to put the Patriots on the board trailing 6-2.
But Mooresville got the last six of the first quarter and, for good measure, the first 14 points of the second period.
"We totally got dominated in every aspect of the game," Woelfle said. "We dug way too deep a hole on the road against a good team."
Mark Hankins led North with 22 points, getting all 14 of its points in the second quarter. At the end of the third quarter, Hankins had 19 and Gauer four, but North trailed 48-23. Nas McNeal and Dylan Ingle did combine for 14 points in North's 22-point fourth quarter.
Bulky 6-5 post player Luke Fowler and guard Dane Stevenson led the Pioneers with 15 points each, while 6-7 four-year starter Miles McGowen had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and 6-9 Dayton DeVaughan scored 10 off the bench.
"The only positive is that we had the opportunity to play," Woelfle concluded. "Hopefully we'll get to practice on Monday to get ready for another tough game on Tuesday [at Plainfield]."
