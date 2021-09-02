North loses a close one at home

Terre Haute North's high school volleyball team went into Thursday’s match against Edgewood with intentions of bouncing back from their previous match, a five-set loss to undefeated Crawfordsville.
They failed to do that as they fell 3-2 to the Mustangs at home.
Coming into this contest Edgewood looked better than North statistically. The Mustangs also came to Terre Haute on a four-match streak while the only momentum the Patriots seemed to have was the fact that they were home and had seven wins compared to Edgewood’s six.
“When we’re great, we’re really great,” North coach Shelby Reed stated. “We just have to find that consistency.”
North won the opening set 25-15. The second set was back and forth as the two teams found themselves tied up five times during this set.
When it was 12-12, the Patriots went up when senior Ella Bell scored a point up front making it 13-12. Edgewood quickly responded by tying the score back up. The two teams exchanged blows until the score was tied 15-15, but at this point the Mustangs did not look back after they scored a tie-breaking point and finished the second set on top 25-19.
The Patriots came out aggressive in the third set as senior Grace Krawiec opened the scoring. Julia Ross quickly scored next with a block. North opened the third set with a 7-1 lead over the Mustangs, forcing them to call a timeout. After the timeout, the Mustangs went on a 6-0 run tying the score up for the first time in what would eventually be seven ties in that set. North’s Ross ended the third set with a crucial kill. making the score 25-22.
Edgewood opened the fourth set with a 9-2 lead. Kaiden Harrington of Edgewood stood tall and continued to rack up blocks, making it hard for the Patriots to recoup in that set.
“We tend to panic and play it safe when we need to play aggressively,” Edgewood coach Beth May said. “We were big up front, and Harrington got pumped up and fueled the fire and helped push our team.”
The final set opened with Edgewood leading the Patriots 3-1. North’s Ross made two dominant kills making the score 3-3.
The two teams found themselves tied 11-11 in this set and Kraweic made a crucial kill making the score 12-11. That was the Patriot's last time scoring in the match, however.
