A fan in the stands summed up the high school girls basketball game Monday night between visiting North Knox and North Central in one sentence: "You had to see it to believe it."
The visiting Warriors closed out the game on a 24-4 run in the last six minutes for a 63-52 win, the margin of victory not quite the same number of points they scored on free throws after technical fouls.
The officiating, to be kind, was overzealous. There were 45 personal fouls — North Knox's 11th player to enter the game had four fouls by the midpoint of the third quarter — and five technicals, all on the Thunderbirds. North Knox shot 34 free throws, 22 of them in the fourth quarter.
"Both teams played extremely hard," said coach Joey Davidson of North Central, who was called for one technical foul but will be credited for at least one more, "and they battled to the end."
It was still a 55-50 game with 50 seconds left when Warrior coach Steve Meurer called a timeout. During the dead ball, two technical fouls were called on someone — not Joey Davidson — who was on or behind the North Central bench, and Gracie Poe of the Warriors made four straight free throws. On the ensuing possession she was fouled and made one more for a 10-point lead, and the game had basically been decided.
The entire contest, as coaches say, was a game of runs. The North Knox press forced North Central into 14 first-half turnovers, yet the home team made enough shots to stay within striking range. Then the Thunderbirds put together an 8-0 run in the second period to get within 23-21, and trailed 29-24 at halftime.
Samantha Secrest opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer that brought North Central within a basket and the game was close until Jalyn Davidson had an assist, a driving layup and a 30-foot 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to put North Central ahead by nine. The teams traded baskets to start the fourth quarter, Jalyn Davidson threading the needle to Katie Jones for a layup that kept North Central ahead 48-39. Then the Warriors scored 15 straight points in a spurt that included one technical foul and Jalyn Davidson's fourth and fifth personals.
Jalyn Davidson had 23 points for North Central, with Secrest adding 10, Paloma Keller getting nine points and seven rebounds and Jones pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds.
Poe had 36 points for North Knox including 18 free throws — 13 in the fourth quarter, on 15 attempts — and the eight points from technical fouls. Alex McKinley added 11 for the visitors.
"It was a game we could have won," said coach Davidson, "but that shows how good and how experienced North Knox is."
NORTH KNOX (63) — Poe 8-17 18-22 36, McCory 2-5 0-0 5, Hammelman 2-8 3-4 7, Ab.McKinley 1-6 0-2 3, Al.McKinley 5-9 1-4 11, Utt 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 1-2 1, Wolfe 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Sturgeon 0-1 0-0 0, Armes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 FG, 23-34 FT, 63 TP.
NORTH CENTRAL (52) — Secrest 3-4 3-5 10, Keller 4-9 1-5 9, Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Davidson 6-15 7-9 23, Sesay 2-8 1-2 5, Gaines 0-0 1-3 1, G.Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Boone 0-0 0-0 0, M.Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-42 FG, 13-24 FT, 52 TP.
North Knox=19=10=8=26=—=63
North Central=9=15=22=6=—=52
3-point shooting — NK 4-15 (Poe 2-7, McCory 1-2, Ab.McKinley 1-3, Hammelman 0-1, Al.McKinley 0-1, Williams 0-1), NC 5-12 (Davidson 4-6, Secrest 1-2, G.Scott 0-1, Seay 0-3). Total fouls — NK 21, NC 24. Fouled out — Davidson, Keller. Technical fouls — North Central, delay of game; North Central bench; North Central, only 1 player lined up for free throw; North Central, other bench personnel; North Central fan. Turnovers — NK 15, NC 21. Rebounds — NK 40 (Hammelman 7, Ab.McKinley 7), NC 39 (Jones 12, Keller 7, Secrest 6, Gaines 2, Davidson, Seay, Team 10). Assists — NK 10 (Hammelman 4), NC 8 (Davidson 3, Keller 2, Seay 2, Jones). Steals — NK 10 (Poe 5), NC 12 (Keller 4, Secrest 2, Davidson 2, Gaines 2, Jones, Seay). Blocks — NK 3 (Poe, Hammelman, Al.McKinley), NC 1 (Jones).
JV (two quarters) — North Knox 33 (Cora Armes 8), North Central 9 (Lilli Gaines 3, Maggie Scott 3).
Next — North Central (4-3) hosts Shakamak on Thursday. North Knox (5-2) is at White River Valley next Monday.
