North hits 20-win threshold for first time in a decade

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so while Terre Haute North fans likely appreciated the 18-point quarter the Patriots started with, Patriots coach Todd Woelfle appreciated the other aspect of North’s hot start.
Defense.
The Patriots shut down a good Warriors attack in the early going and Evansville Harrison never really recovered. North coasted to a 67-48 victory.
North’s defense held Harrison 13 points below its season average. It was the Warriors’ lowest scoring output since Dec. 30.
“The kids did well on both ends. Our defense started our offense and we took high-percentage shots on the offensive end. We were able to get stops, but it was really good team defense. Set-up by coach [Nate] Blank was great,” Woelfle said.
Mark Hankins led North with 26 points. Isaac Ross chipped in 11 as the Patriots shot 59.5% from the field, including 50% from 3-point range. Jahni Summers led the Warriors with 25 points.
Harrison had won five of seven entering the contest, excluding a game abandoned against Evansville Bosse due to a fight in the stands on Friday.
“We figured from their game last night that they’d come in with a lot of emotion because of the way it ended. We knew they’d be hungry coming on the road to play hard,” Woelfle said. “We handled their physicality. We didn’t do that late in the game against Bloomington North [on Feb. 11]. They trapped us, but we handled it.”
The Patriots (20-3) didn’t do anything fancy to build their lead. They shared the ball effectively to get high percentage shots both at the rim and on the 3-point line. It’s simple when it works so well.
After Harrison opened scoring, North reeled off nine straight points, with only Colin Frank being a repeat scorer in the run. After the Warriors interrupted the North run, the Patriots scored 11 more unanswered points. This time? It was Hankins who did the damage, scoring eight points in the run.
The Warriors were victims of bad luck in the initial North spurt, several decent shots rimmed out, but in the second Patriots’ push? North’s defense forced Harrison into low-percentage shots and the Warriors got frustrated.
At the end of the first quarter? North had an 18-4 lead. The Patriots’ lead would peak at 16 several times in the second quarter, including North’s 34-18 halftime lead.
Harrison (10-9) never really threatened from there, the Warriors missed their first 10 3-point attempts, a streak that went into the second half, but North wasn’t spared from adversity. In the fourth quarter, North’s Frank and Evansville Harrison’s Dashaun Willett collided on the baseline when Willett drew a charge. Both fell to the floor awkwardly and both appeared to have arm injuries.
“It’s a great win, but it’s hard to enjoy,” Woelfle said. “We’ll hope for the best. He’s a great teammate and leader. He’s got a lot of guys in the locker room thinking about him and supporting him.”
Frank’s injury came on the day guard Bryson Carpenter returned from injury after a seven-game absence.
It was North’s 20th victory of the season with one regular season game to spare, the first time the Patriots have reached the 20-win threshold in a decade. What North is also hoping to do for the first time since 2012 is to win a sectional. Based on Saturday’s evidence?
“It’s important that they carry on the winning tradition at Terre Haute North. We hope the way we’re playing right now will be our best basketball when we get to the tournament in a week or so,” Woelfle said.
EVANSVILLE HARRISON (48) – Willett 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 0-2 0-1 0, Hooks 0-6 2-2 2, Sims 6-10 4-4 18, Summers 10-20 3-4 25, Speer 1-4 0-0 2, Horn 0-0 0-0 0, Clements 0-0 0-0 0, Durden 0-0 0-0 0, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, McNair 0-0 0-0 0. 17-43 FG, 9-11 FT, 48 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (67) – Owens 2-6 0-0 4, Frank 4-6 2-3 10, Hankins 10-16 5-7 26, A. Ross 1-3 0-0 3, Sturm 2-2 0-1 6, Carpenter 0-1 0-0 0, I. Ross 3-3 2-2 11, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Maxwell 1-1 0-0 2, Wayt 0-0 0-0 0, Higham 1-1 0-0 2, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Reddy 1-1 1-1 3, Halls 0-0 0-0 0. 25-42 FG, 10-14 FT, 67 TP.
Evansville Harrison=4=14=12=18=-=48
Terre Haute North=18=16=16=17=-=67
3-point goals - EH 5-18 (Summers 2-7, Sims 2-4, Speer 1-4, Hooks 0-2, Suggs 0-1); THN 7-14 (I. Ross 3-3, Sturm 2-2, Hankins 1-4, A. Ross 1-3, Owens 0-1, Carpenter 0-1). Rebounds - EH 20 (Summers 6); THN 23 (Hankins 8, Frank 7). Steals - EH 4 (Hooks 2); THN 6 (Owens, A. Ross, Sturm, I. Ross, Maxwell, Higham). Blocks - EH 2 (Willett, Hooks); THN 2 (Frank 2). Turnovers - EH 14, THN 12. Total fouls - EH 12, THN 14. Technical foul – Willett.
JV – TH North 62 (Reddy 22), Ev. Harrison 59 (Clements 15), OT
Next - TH North (20-3) hosts Lafayette Jeff next Friday. Evansville Harrison (10-9) hosts Evansville Mater Dei on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.