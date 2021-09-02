The team scores weren’t what either coach probably wanted Thursday evening, but Terre Haute North’s 188 was better than Terre Haute South’s 192 in the Vigo County high school girls golf championship match at Rea Park.
And that made the night a successful one for coach Brent Mier and his Patriots, county champions for the first time since 2016.
“It was a good night. A nice team win,” Mier said after the match. “We didn’t play our best golf tonight, but we were able to lose strokes at one position and make them up farther down the line.”
South had two of the night’s best three scores, with Grace Kidwell the medalist with a 38 and Abi English placing third in a scorecard playoff with North’s runner-up Delaney Ferres after both shot 42. And after the first two groups had finished the Braves had a nine-stroke lead.
Even at that point, however, coach Cara Stuckey of the Braves was not optimistic.
With three groups off the course, North had evened the score thanks to a 47 by Karson Hart, and Paige Loughmiller and Emma Lubbehusen both shot 52s that were better than the score of either remaining South player.
“Delaney Ferres played very solid,” Mier noted. “She continues to improve, which freshmen don’t always do.
“And it was nice to see that our four and five players knew what they had to do and did it. Emma Lubbehusen probably had the shot of the match [an approach shot on the final hole that ended up less than two feet from the hole].”
“I’m never big on wins and losses, just what we shoot,” Stuckey said after the match. “Our top two spots did what we needed, we just didn’t finish it out.”
“I think I played pretty well,” said Kidwell. “No birdies today, but I played par golf [two bogeys, 16 pars] . . . I don’t think we put it together today [as a team].”
West Vigo’s three-girl team couldn’t qualify for a team score, but coach Chris Cassell wasn’t disappointed.
“I’ve got three great girls to hang out with,” he said. “Zoey [Hopkins] and Callie [Brown] are getting better every day and Kylie [Higgins] is just beginning. But [because of the matches scheduled] there’s no time to really practice.”
