North goes to 2-0 after Saturday night win at Indy Tech

High school football was easy for Terre Haute North for a quarter Saturday night at Indianapolis Tech.
Which wasn't necessarily good news.
Leading 14-0 after the first 12 minutes, after two Jace Russell quarterback sneaks for touchdowns set up by turnovers, the Patriots found themselves in a dogfight the next two periods before finally sewing up a 28-13 win with two more touchdowns — again, both by Russell — in the last five minutes.
"We kind of got a little false sense of security," said Alex Bettag, coaching the Patriots on Saturday with head coach Chris Barrett unavailable for health reasons.
"I think my team got a little complacent," Russell agreed. "Then we had to fight hard for the win."
The game turned North's way on the first play. The kickoff went only a few yards — "not intentional," Bettag emphasized — but North defensive end Jazz Brown fell on it. Six plays — the biggest a 19-yard fourth-down screen pass from Russell to Jesiah Richardson — and 40 yards later, Russell was in the end zone.
Before the first quarter was over, an interception by North's Conner Lutz was returned to the 5-yard line. This time it took the Patriots just three plays to score, and it was 14-0 with 31.2 seconds left in the quarter.
Then, perhaps, both teams relaxed — the host Titans in a good way. A 65-yard drive kept alive by a fourth-down roughing-the-passer penalty was capped by a 25-yard touchdown pass from Defayebeon Pittman to Ja'Iris Riley and the lead had been cut in half.
Both teams had long drives resulting in nothing in the last nine minutes of the second quarter, but Pittman was getting better as the game went along. And on Tech's first drive of the third quarter — after the Patriots had been stopped at the 24-yard line — Pittman led his team downfield and scored on a 1-yard run, although K.C. Bowling blocked the extra point attempt to keep North ahead.
The Patriots responded with a drive of more than seven minutes, kept alive when Russell — also North's punter — turned what looked like a disastrous high snap into a 22-yard gain.
But just as the Patriots seemed to be ready to pad their lead, they fumbled at the 1-yard line.
North got a defensive stop, knocking down a fourth-down pass, to protect its 1-point lead, but three plays later was looking at 4th-and-7. This time Russell ran on purpose, picking up the first down, and three plays later he scored his third touchdown.
"Some lanes were opening up, and I just went with my blockers," said Russell, a rugby-style kicker who is on the move before kicking anyway.
Trailing by eight, the Titans were still in the game. But North's Jayson Cottrell picked off a pass and returned in to the 19-yard line. Russell scored for the final time three plays later.
"The guys never folded," said Bettag, who learned Tuesday that he'd be moving up a chair. "They battled through their mistakes."
"It was a pretty good game," Russell said. "We could have executed a little bit better offensively, but we'll get better as the season goes on."
Bettag, who got an ice-water bath after the game, sounded like he was ready to hand the coaching reins back to Barrett.
"[The week] goes fast," he said. "I have a lot of respect for head coaches; it's a never-ending battle of things you have to take care of."
