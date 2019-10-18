After starting the season with back-to-back wins, the Terre Haute North football team dropped six in a row heading into Friday’s road matchup with Class 3A No. 6 Brebeuf Jesuit.
On paper, the Patriots were the clear underdogs, but games aren’t played on paper, and they showed why.
North matched the Braves play-for-play throughout most of the evening and held a lead for just over 17 minutes.
But Brebeuf went ahead for good early on in the fourth quarter to down the Patriots 28-14 in the regular season finale.
“We played outstanding. I’m so proud of our guys,” North coach Chris Barrett said. “We had some unforced mistakes, but I couldn’t be more proud with how we played and the effort that they [gave]. They played to win and that’s great to see, especially with the year that we’ve had.”
After being delayed arriving to St. Vincents Health Field, the Patriots hustled into the locker room, changed into their pads and uniforms and proceeded to get a quick warmup in before things got underway.
Brebeuf won the toss and deferred to the second half, giving North the ball first.
And while the offense had sputtered during the six-game losing streak, putting up an average of 10.8 points per game, they came out with a plan Friday.
Being a dual-threat quarterback, Jace Russell gave the Braves fits in bringing him down in the night’s initial drive.
The junior threw for 27 yards and ran for 39 more, including a pair of improvised plays that resulted in first down runs of 10 and 17 yards, respectively.
He capped it off with a designed quarterback run to the right from two yards out to put the Patriots ahead 7-0, capping a 16-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up nearly seven minutes of time.
“We made a few changes this week. We opened it up some, but at the same time took some things out to make it more simple, more efficient, and they executed it,” said Barrett of the offense.
Russell continued to wreak havoc in the first half, especially on the ground, but turned things over to the North defense that stepped up in the biggest of ways.
The Patriots forced Brebeuf into a three-and-out on its first possession of the night, which was followed by stops ending in a pair of fumbles and a punt, which was good enough to hand the Braves their first scoreless first half of the season.
“Defense played great,” Barrett stated. “If we could take some plays of those plays out, it’s a different ball game.”
North had an opportunity to take a two-score lead in its first drive of the second quarter when Russell hit Mahki Johnson for a 37-yard pitch and catch, setting up a first and goal from the 10-yard line, where Russell then found Deven Stillwell for what would have been a touchdown pass.
But on the play, a flag was thrown for an ineligible receiver down field, pushing the Patriots back five yards. On the next play, Russell was intercepted in the end zone by Gabe Wright.
Still, the Patriots went into the break with a 7-0 advantage.
North’s defense continued to come up with big stops. After Brebeuf got the ball into the red zone to open the second half, Donavin Cherry intercepted Drake Hagerman at the 10-yard line.
However, on the next play, Russell was stripped from behind while scrambling. Brebeuf recovered the fumble and turned it into an 11-yard touchdown pass to knot the game at 7-7.
“Unfortunately, they made some plays when it counted,” said Barrett.
The two then traded long touchdowns in a matter of nine seconds at the end of the third quarter.
North went first on a perfectly placed deep ball from Russell to Eli Moody, who did not break stride, for a 72-yard touchdown. But Gabe Wright responded with a run from 55 yards out on the first play of the ensuing Brave drive, tying it again, this time at 14-14.
Brebeuf continued to see its offense gain steam into the fourth quarter, which saw the Braves take their first lead when Wright punched it in from one yard out on 4th and goal to go up 21-14, a lead they would not relinquish.
North will now have a week off to rest and recover before hitting the road against the winner of the Plainfield-Decatur Central sectional opener on Nov. 1.
Terre Haute North=7=0=7=0=—=14
Brebeuf=0=0=14=14=—=28
THN — Russell 2 run (Thompson kick), 5:16 1Q
B — Petrie 11 pass from Hagerman (Bevelhimer kick), 7:27 3Q
THN — Moody 72 pass from Russell (Thompson kick), 3:19 3Q
B — Wright 55 run (Bevelhimer kick), 3:10 3Q
B — Wright 1 run (Bevelhimer kick), 9:15 4Q
B — Ellison 69 pass from Hagerman (Bevelhimer kick), 3:15 4Q
=THN=B
First downs=17=12
Rushes-yards=31-109=30-151
Passing=238=239
Comp-Att-Int=17-30-2=13-19-1
Return yards=58=0
Punts-avg.=4-32.3=33.3
Fumbles-lost=2-2=2-2
Penalties-yards=3-22=8-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Terre Haute North, Russell 18-57, Cherry 7-1, Carpenter 4-44, Humphrey 2-7. Brebeuf, Wright 10-98, Hagerman 11-33, Jackson 9-20.
Passing — Terre Haute North, Russell 17-30-1 238. Brebeuf, Hagerman 13-19-2 239.
Receiving — Terre Haute North, Stillwell 4-28, Johnson 4-81, Humphrey 2-33, Moody 4-92, Carpenter 3-4. Brebeuf, Higgins 5-112, Petrie 4-36, Pahl 1-15, Ellison 3-76.
Next — Terre Haute North (2-7) visits the winner of Plainfield-Decatur Central Nov. 1. Brebeuf Jesuit (7-2) hosts Indianapolis Chatard Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.