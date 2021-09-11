Goals just seconds apart provided the momentum for a pair of Conference Indiana high school soccer victories Saturday at Terre Haute North, where the Patriot girls downed visiting Southport 6-1 before the North boys fell 4-0 to the Cardinals.
North's girls had taken a 2-0 intermission lead, only to have the visitors tie the score not quite five minutes into the second period. Cali Wuestefeld, who had assisted on one of the first-period goals, scored 29 seconds later on an assist by Lily Holder, however, and the Patriots maintained momentum the rest of the way.
In the boys match, Southport dominated possession early, finally resulting in a foul and a successful free kick by Albert Thang in the 10th minute. Just 28 seconds later, a long pass from Abawi Bawi set up Thang for a second goal, and the Patriots never solved the visitors' ball-control attack.
Both North teams have their traditional rivalry matches with Terre Haute South next week.
North's girls had been expected to win Saturday and they did so, although the team showed its youth at times.
Caroline Gauer and Lily Overton had the first-period scores, although coach Kyle Baker felt his team should have handled the wind in its face for those 40 minutes with a little more efficiency.
"We didn't know there was wind in the first half," Baker quipped, "and we didn't adjust [to Southport's keeper kicking in over the Patriots' heads]. In the second half we had a little more energy."
Because the Patriots had expected to win, they may have been concentrating on a different foe, Baker suggested.
"Maybe we took a little look into Wednesday [when the Patriots host the Braves]," he said.
Second-period goals came from Wuestefeld, then Alyse Thompson, then Wuestefeld again, then Holder. There was that Southport goal to consider, however.
"We gave up one shot and they scored," Baker said. "We're not happy about that . . . but we're improving in areas that were not as good early in the season."
The Patriot boys may not have been quite as confident against the traditionally quick and skilled Cardinals — the fact that Southport sends a pronunciation guide with its roster might be a clue — and they also learned Saturday morning that regular goalkeeper Ridge Holder had awakened with a fever. Holder had been spectacular earlier in the week in a Conference Indiana win over Bloomington North.
Freshman Reid Monken had to inherit that job — and had also played a half in the earlier junior varsity game, since he's the only other keeper on the roster.
"Reid played very well," coach Tony Guevara, "but sometimes naturally [the other Patriots] don't play with as much confidence after a change like that . . . it was the other 10 on the field who were responsible for [Southport's] goals."
Southport added its third goal less than 13 minutes into the contest, but Monken and the Patriots gave up just a penalty kick the rest of the way. But although the Patriots got a long run for an unsuccessful shot by Will Anders in the first period and two good chances early in the second period involving Anders and Garrson Manuel, they never got one in the net. A later foray involving Evan Poynter and Anders also came up dry.
"[Southport] moves the ball quick and they shift and switch the field very well," Guevara said after the match. "In the first half, our passes were sloppy and our touches weren't very good . . . we had guys running at the ball [instead of playing team defense]."
Girls
Southport=0=1=—=1
Terre Haute North=2=4=—=6
THN — Caroline Gauer (Cali Wuestefeld)
THN — Lily Overton
S — Taleah Nool (Jada Taylor)
THN — Wuestefeld (Lily Holder)
THN — Alyse Thompson (Wuestefeld)
THN — Wuestefeld (Claire Dailey)
THN — Holder (Wuestefeld)
Next — Terre Haute North (9-2, 2-1 Conference Indiana) hosts Terre Haute South on Wednesday.
Boys
Southport=3=1=—=4
Terre Haute North=0=0=—=0
S — Albert Thang free kick
S — A.Thang (Abawi Bawi)
S — Gideon Ceiu (Bawi)
S — A.Thang penalty kick
Next — Terre Haute North (5-4, 1-2 Conference Indiana) is at Terre Haute South on Thursday.
