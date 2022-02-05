After trailing by as many as 12 points early in the fourth quarter Saturday night, Terre Haute North's girls got within three points of Mooresville in the waning seconds of a semifinal basketball game of the Class 4A Brownsburg Sectional.
But the Patriots couldn't foul to stop the clock until just 0:00.3 remained, and Mooresville's Allison Graber got the game's final two points from the foul line to allow the Pioneers to advance with a 57-52 victory.
"Kind of a summary of our season," coach Nathan Dillion said after the game. "Too late and a step behind."
As inspirational as the comeback was for the Patriots, who had the winningest season in girls basketball history come to an end, it put a spotlight on a trio of plays that could have cost them six points.
When the Patriots came up with a loose ball as the final seconds of the third quarter were ticking away, they failed to notice that Leonna Benton was streaking unguarded to the other end and missed a long, contested shot instead. And at least twice during the game, North got a defensive stop, only to have the defensive rebound stolen for a layup by the scrappy Pioneers.
Protecting those rebounds had been emphasized in practice, Dillion indicated.
The most damaging of those plays came early in the third quarter. Zoe Stewart had hit two free throws, then added a three-point play that cut a 12-point deficit to 47-40. The defensive stop would have given North a chance to get within four or five points, but the steal and layup made it a nine-point hill to climb again.
Not that the Patriots didn't try.
A free throw by Halie Gilbert made it a 55-45 game with a little over a minute to play, and when the Pioneers missed a one-and-one opportunity, Stewart hit two free throws to cut the lead to eight with a minute left.
Mooresville missed just four free throws in the game, but twice more in the last 25 seconds the Pioneers missed front ends again. A 3-pointer by Stewart made it 55-50 with 11 seconds left, and the rebound of Mooresville's last miss led to a Stewart-to-Preslee Michael fast-break basket that made it 55-52.
"I'm incredibly proud of these girls," Dillion said. "They came out and stuck with it; they continued and fought hard."
"We played a great game," Stewart said. "We fought hard and showed [the Pioneers, who had beaten the Patriots easily early in the season] how good Terre Haute North could be. I'm proud of the girls."
"We worked hard and we stuck through it to the end," added Jetta Harmon.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Stewart gave the Patriots an early 8-3 lead, but then they went into a severe shooting slump.
Mooresville led 16-10 by the end of that first quarter -- the Pioneers' last basket of the period was another steal after a defensive rebound -- and the Patriots were just 2 for 12 from the field in the second quarter. That was a huge opportunity missed, because Mooresville was also cold in the second quarter which ended with each team scoring just eight points.
Two baskets by Stewart cut the lead to 24-22 at the start of the third quarter. Mooresville answered with six points, but Stewart scored twice again for a 30-26 score. Then the Pioneers scored seven straight, and North wasn't closer than eight points again until early in the fourth quarter.
Stewart led all scorers with 34 points, but Harmon's six first-half points were enough to make her North's second-leading scorer in what might have been her best game of the season. Madelynn Denny had 18 points and Graber 14 for Mooresville.
"Hats off to Mooresville," Dillion concluded. "[Coach] Mark [Hurt] has a great team, and we couldn't go out with a program-defining win."
"I had fun," Stewart said when asked for her senior thoughts. "I loved the dream."
"Next year we'll be good again," Harmon promised. "We're losing good seniors, but I think we can make up for it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.