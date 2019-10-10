Terre Haute North got its first two goals in a Class 3A Martinsville Sectional semifinal match in a 63-second span of the first period Thursday night in girls high school soccer.
Then sat on that lead the rest of the half, which didn’t make coach Kyle Baker especially happy.
But if the Patriots didn’t always capitalize on all their chances, the host Artesians — their semifinal opponent — didn’t get many chances at all. And with the help of two penalty kicks, North pulled away in the second period for a 7-0 win.
“We got the job done,” Baker said afterward.
“We were not as sharp as we wanted to be in the first half in our attacking third [which was where most of the action was taking place].”
North’s win puts the Patriots in the 7 p.m. championship match Saturday against Bloomington South.
The Panthers, who beat the Patriots 2-1 during the regular season for Terre Haute North’s only Conference Indiana loss in five seasons, beat Bloomington North 1-0 in Thursday’s first semifinal.
The Patriots are happy for a chance for revenge, senior Sasha Thompson said after Thursday’s action.
“I think we played really well,” Thompson said. “We want it this year.”
Thompson had a chance early and set up Ellie Price for another shot that missed high. But after not quite nine minutes, Price got the ball in the middle for Avery Pommier to put away for a 1-0 lead.
Less than a minute later the Patriots had a corner kick, and Price got her second assist by putting the ball where Thompson could put it away.
And that was all the first-half scoring, although Thompson hit the left post with a shot after a nice play involving Pommier and Macy Stuck. Martinsville rallied late in the period, finally getting its first shot with two minutes left.
“You really want to capitalize on the chances you get,” Baker said later when looking back at the first period — and indicating Bloomington South wouldn’t give up quite as many.
Thompson scored on a penalty kick less than four minutes into the second period to make it 3-0. Near the midpoint of the half, Elisa Simoni — strong in midfield all game long — intercepted a clearing pass and lofted it over the Martinsville keeper to make it 4-0.
Then substitutes entered and play opened up — and occasionally got a little chippy.
Lauren Keith converted a penalty kick after the first of what seemed to be a dozen yellow cards in the last 18 minutes. Then Addi Readinger drilled a shot off the keeper’s arm that ricocheted off the right post and into the net, and finally Ally Lintzenich blasted one that got all the way through the keeper for a 7-0 score.
Looking forward to Bloomington South, Thompson said, “We’ve got to keep cam in front of the goal and play together — and capitalize on our chances.”
“I guess one way to look at it is that we left some goals out there for Saturday,” Baker concluded.
Martinsville=0=0=—=0
Terre Haute North=2=5=—=7
THN — Avery Pommier (Elllie Price), 31:03 1st
THN — Sasha Thompson (Price), 30:00 1st
THN — Thompson penalty kick, 36:40 2nd
THN — Elisa Simoni, 21:55 2nd
THN — Lauren Keith penalty kick, 18:00 2nd
THN — Addi Readinger (Claire Dailey), 12:05 2nd
THN — Ally Lintzenich (Macy Stuck), 1:11 2nd
Shots (on goal) — Martinsville 7 (4), THN 38 (19)
Corner kicks — Martinsville 0, THN 4.
Next — Terre Haute North (13-5-1) plays Bloomington South at 7 p.m. Saturday for the sectional championship. Martinsville finished 5-11-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.