Cloverdale High School’s girls basketball team got a chance to taste sweet victory last season when it faced Terre Haute North, but on Tuesday night the host Patriots got to redeem themselves with an 80-48 win.
Cloverdale entered this game coming off an impressive 55-53 win over Northview while North was looking to bounce back from a tough home loss to a good Marshall squad a few days ago.
The game began as a defensive battle as the first quarter ended with a score of 8-8. The first few North shots were knocked down by Abigail Wright and Anslee Michael.
Going into halftime the Patriots trailed 24-23. Then Shaelynn Bell made two back-to-back shots coming out of halftime, giving North a lot of momentum to work with for the entirety of the game. North outscored the Clovers 57-24 in the second half.
Bell finished the game with 14 points. Sophomore Zoe Stewart led the Patriots in scoring with 17 points. Stewart started the game rough, missing her first three attempts of the night but she improved from that point on.
“I just knew my team needed me to perform.” Stewart said after the game, “I needed to be there to make the team better as a whole.”
Stewart came out after halftime and played outstanding with a 15-point performance in the last two quarters.
“The biggest takeaways from this game for me is that we’ve gotten better and improved a lot.” Stewart said, “We can play with anybody.” Anslee Michael also had a hot night as she scored 16 points for her team.
Cloverdale’s leading scorer was senior Sammie Shrum with 14 points. The Patriots did a good job holding the Clovers' leading scorer for the season, Hailey Thomas, to only 4 points.
Cloverdale only shot 28 percent from behind the arc. North also won the turnover battle.
“When we get stops we get the ball in transition and good things happen for us,” North coach Mike Allen stated.
Offensively for Cloverdale they were inconsistent. They have depended on 3-point shots a lot this year but against North. Terre Haute North had a better shooting night as it shot 50 percent from behind the arc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.