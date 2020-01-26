Marshall ruined the Terre Haute North girls high school basketball Senior Day on Saturday with a 50-37 win.
The Lions were a force on offense as their leading scorer, sophomore guard Maya Osborn, scored 22 points. Kai Engledow was second in scoring for Marshall with 11 points.
Even though Terre Haute is just 15 miles from Marshall, this is the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Marshall is a 2A program in Illinois, while North is a 4A program.
Marshall coach Kathy Miller is proud of her squad. “We learned that we can play with bigger schools, that we can control the game, and can play with a purpose together as a team.”
The Lions have also played close games with teams such as conference foe and No. 1-ranked Paris High School in Illinois.
Defensively, the Lions were stout. They held North to only 37 points and held the team’s leading scorer, Shaelynn Bell, to 13 points. North’s freshman Preslee Michael added eight points.
Bell got into foul trouble early, which caused Patriot coach Mike Allen to sit her down for a few possessions in the first half. That helped the Lions gain better control of the game, stretching their lead to 25-17 at the half.
“Early on I think we did a good job, especially on hitting 3s. It also helped that Bell got into some foul trouble,” Miller said.
North had 11 fouls while Marshall only had seven.
“We can learn from our mistakes today and capitalize on our pluses as we move forward,” Allen said.
Coming out of halftime, Marshall senior forward Jillian Hiatt scored the first bucket with 6:11 left in the third quarter, giving the Lions a 27-17 lead. Preslee Michael hit a 3-pointer with 1:02 left the third, but the Patriots never got closer than that the rest of the game.
In the fourth quarter of the game, the Patriots went on a short run as Preslee Michael scored five points to cut Marshall’s lead to 45-32 with 5:17 left. Marshall’s Miller immediately called a timeout.
After coming out of a timeout, Marshall’s Engledow was fouled and she made one of her free throws. The Lions then slowed the game down, taking as much time as a they could with each possession, winning 50-37.
“It feels good because we won on their [North’s] senior night and they’re 4A,” said Osborn. “It helps our confidence and chemistry as we move forward into the season.”
The Patriots next matchup will be Tuesday at home against 8-12 Cloverdale. Marshall will host Newton, a team with an 18-6 record, on Monday.
MARSHALL (50) — Osborn 10-21 0-0 22, Compton 4-10 0-0 9, Engledow 4-5 1-2 11, Hiatt 2-6 2-4 11, Goekler 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-43 FG, 3-6 FT, 50 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (37) — Stewart 2-8 2-2 7, P.Michael 3-8 1-2 8, Hart 1-3 1-1 3, A.Michael 2-8 0-0 6, Bell 5-12 2-2 13. Totals 13-39 FG, 5-6 FT, 37 TP.
Marshall 12 13 12 13 — 50
Terre Haute North 9 8 10 10 — 37
3-point goals — M 5-10 (Osborn 2-5, Compton 1-3, Engledow 2-2); THS 6-15 (Stewart 1-2, P. Michael 1-2, Hart 1-1, A. Michael 2-4, Bell 1-6.
JV — Terre Haute North 52 (Hallie Hayes 13), Marshall 20 (Nolee Sollars 9).
Next — Marshall (12-8) hosts Newton on Monday. Terre Haute North (7-12) hosts Cloverdale on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.