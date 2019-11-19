Despite leading the majority of the second half Tuesday evening, the Terre Haute North girls basketball team fell in its pool-play matchup of the North American Lighting Thanksgiving tournament against Champaign Central 63-54.
“We have the personnel to be good here, but there are some growing pains along with way,” North coach Mike Allen said.
“We need to learn to play with a lead and have some patience. We have some soul searching to do and have to learn to execute better.”
Terre Haute North appeared shell-shocked on defense through the opening minutes of the first quarter, falling behind 11-5. Champaign Central took advantage of the lack of defense on the perimeter, sinking several shots from behind the 3-point line to capture its lead.
The Patriots lacked an initial spark, but immediately caught fire behind the ability of sophomore Zoe Stewart. Stewart fueled North through the majority of the game, pouring in 21 points overall and helping the team to an 18-15 advantage heading into the second quarter.
Champaign Central coach Pancho Moore was impressed with what he saw from Stewart.
“I remember seeing her last year and that was a whole other level for her,” Moore said. “She impacted the game huge.”
Champaign Central continued to struggle to contain Stewart into the second quarter, falling behind 28-21 before surging back after forcing multiple turnovers on poorly-timed passing from North.
The Maroons overwhelmed the Patriots on both sides of the ball, outscoring North 20-13 in the period to take a 35-31 lead at halftime.
Several apparent mid-game adjustments helped North to come screaming into the third quarter as senior Kortnee Smith and Stewart continued to push the Patriot narrative en route to a 6-0 run.
A stern defensive front, which included strong rebounding from Patriot senior Shaelynn Bell kept the Maroons at bay, limiting them to just six points in the quarter as North took a 47-41 lead with eight minutes left in the contest. Bell finished the game tied for a team-high in rebounds with seven.
As the fourth quarter began, things appeared as though North go shot-for-shot to retain its lead over Champaign Central. However, in a roughly 45-second span that mirage faded as the Maroons went on a 9-2 run to take a one-point lead.
North was unable to move the ball consistently through the final quarter and failed to trim the deficit as a 3-point shot from Maroon senior Kelsey Wells gave Champaign Central a 57-50 advantage with two minutes left. The Patriots dropped the contest 63-54, moving to 1-1 in tournament play.
“We have a really high bar and we have a lot of talent on our team,” Zoe Stewart said.
“We can be talented and beat a lot of teams that people don’t think we can beat.”
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (54) – Saunders 0-2 0-2 0, Stewart 7-14 6-10 21, Hart 3-7 1-2 9, A. Michael 4-11 0-0 10, 2-7 2-3 6, P. Michael 3-9 0-0 8, Gilbert 0-3 0-0 0, Shepard 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 FG, 9-17 FT, 54 TP.
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL (63) – Wilson 2-4 0-0 4, Willis 4-17 3-5 12, Gwin 3-10 0-1 7, Smith 6-11 8-10 21, Wells 5-11 2-2 16, McLeod 1-4 0-0 3, Stillman 0-1 0-1 0, Essien 0-3 0-0 0, Somers 0-0 0-0 0, Boland 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 FG, 13-19 FT, 63 TP.
Terre Haute North=18=13=16=7=—=54
Champaign Central=15=20=6=22=—=63
3-point FG – THN 7-22 (Hart 2-4, Michael 2-8, P. Michael 2-8), CC 8-28 (Wells 4-8); Rebounds – THN 34 (Saunders 7, Bell 7), CC 31 (Stillman 6); Steals – THN 6 (Stewart 3), CC 14 (Willis 4, Smith 4); Blocks – THN 1 (Bell 1), CC 0; Total Fouls – THN 18, CC 18; Fouled Out – Wilson, Gwin.
Next – Terre Haute North (2-3) plays on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. CT against Charleston at the Eveland Gym in Paris. Champaign Central (2-0) plays the same night at 6:45 p.m. CT against Champaign Centennial at the Eveland Gym in Paris.
