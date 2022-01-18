Visiting Northview didn't figure to be the opponent Terre Haute North needed to solve its offensive woes in boys high school basketball Tuesday night, and the Knights definitely lived up to those expectations.
But — and you may have heard this before — the Patriots still found a way to come out with a victory, scoring the last nine points of the third quarter to take the lead and holding off the Knights 45-40.
"It's ugly, but we'll take anything we can get," North's senior center Colin Frank said after the game. "We definitely have to improve offensively . . . we've just got to trust each other and execute."
Northview came out aggressively defensively against a North team that hasn't put up big offensive numbers lately, and the Patriots continued to struggle. The Knights led 13-10 at the first stop and had a 23-18 lead at halftime.
"I thought Northview was the more aggressive team in the first half, at both ends of the floor," North coach Todd Woelfle said after the game. "We did a much better job in the second half matching [the Knights'] physicality and pressure, and we showed some toughness to get the win."
"There's a start and there's a finish," Northview coach Michael Byrum said afterward. "I thought [the Patriots] did a really good job taking Drew [Cook] away in the second half."
The third quarter didn't have a promising start for the Patriots — a turnover in the first few seconds, followed by a layup by Braden Allen that gave the visitors a seven-point lead. North got the next three points following offensive rebounds — a trend that would continue — but the Knights got another basket from Allen for a 27-21 lead.
But Mark Hankins — who didn't start for the Patriots on Tuesday — assisted on a basket by Frank, then worked his way inside for an offensive rebound basket of his own. A basket by Cook kept Northview ahead 29-25, but then North went on its streak: a basket by Alex Ross, another by Ethan Scott, a 3-pointer by Hankins and then, in the final seconds of the quarter, a drive through the Northview defense by Damon Sturm.
North didn't do a good job protecting its 34-29 advantage early in the fourth quarter, with Cook scoring its first four points to cut the lead to one. Two free throws by Hankins were answered by Allen's three-point play for a 36-36 tie, and a layup by Owens — set up by an Isaac Ross steal — was answered by two Allen free throws. It was 38-38 with 3:17 to play.
A 3-pointer by Hankins 13 seconds later put the Patriots ahead for good. Northview's offense, by this time limited to Allen and Cook, didn't score until the last 30 seconds of the game and the Patriots got three free throws by Frank and one by Sturm to hold on.
"They're physical," Byrum said of the Patriots, "and very good defensively. It's hard to get open shots, and when you do you've got to bury them. [The Patriots] also did a good job keeping us off the offensive glass."
Frank, who had a game-high 13 rebounds, was a big part of that effort.
"One of our main keys is boxing out and being aggressive," Frank said. I decided to go after as many [rebounds] as I could, and it worked out for me."
Hankins was North's only double-figure scorer with 10 points, with Frank leading the Patriots to a 35-21 advantage in rebounding. Cook had 18 points and Allen 16 for the Knights, but that left just three other baskets for their teammates.
The Knights, who had one of their rotation players leave the team recently, will be looking for more offense themselves in two upcoming Western Indiana Conference games this weekend, while the Patriots will be looking for a temporary solution at point guard after Bryson Carpenter went down with an ankle injury late in the game.
"We don't know how long Bryson will be out, but it will give some other guys an opportunity to assume those responsibilities," Woelfle said. "We've said all year that our depth will play a factor."
