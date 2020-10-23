Seldom do high school football seasons parallel their final games as much as Terre Haute North’s did this fall and Friday night, a 27-7 loss to visiting Decatur Central in Class 5A sectional action.
The Patriots’ early four-game losing streak was much like Friday night’s first 20 minutes. And North’s final four games closely resembled Friday night’s last 28 minutes — inspiring battles, even though not all of them were winning battles.
“Our kids battled, played hard and played physical,” coach Chris Barrett said. “They didn’t want their season to end, and I’m so proud of them.
“They just got better as the season went along,” the coach added. “Tough kids. Just tough.”
“[We got] a lot better,” quarterback Jace Russell said when evaluating the course of his team’s season. “We showed a lot of perseverance coming to work every day. It was a good team effort this season.”
In its last four games, North beat a Southport team the Patriots haven’t beaten often; led until the final seconds of the first half before losing to Class 3A powerhouse Indianapolis Chatard; beat Brebeuf, a ranked Class 3A team; and then fought Class 5A’s sixth-ranked Hawks to a standstill after spotting the visitors 21 points.
The two teams that beat North in that stretch have a combined three losses this season, and two of those have been to Center Grove (maybe the best team in the state) and Indianapolis Cathedral (maybe the second-best team in the state after losing to Center Grove 17-13 a week ago).
“Awfully good teams,” Barrett confirmed. “And we competed against those people.”
On Friday night, however, the best Patriot moment in the first 20 minutes of the game was in the first few seconds, when Damon Sturm ran the opening kickoff back 73 yards to the Decatur Central 27-yard line. North wound up giving up the ball at the 35, however, and the early pattern had been set.
Operating against a stiff, frigid wind, the Patriots had negative offensive yardage in the first quarter and weren’t punting effectively either.
“The wind was a little fierce,” said Russell.
As a result the visitors scored on drives of 44 and 20 — yes 20, and that was after a punt — yards to take a 14-0 lead. One blown pass coverage was the difference early in the second quarter when the Hawks went 65 yards in seven plays to take a 21-0 lead.
That, the North defense apparently said at that time, was enough.
The Patriots responded to that third scoring drive with a 57-yard, 10-play march of their own. A touchdown pass from Russell to Sturm was called back by a penalty but the home team was not deterred, and the same combination worked for a touchdown pass with 32 seconds left in the half.
Decatur Central got just two first downs in the second half, held to 65 yards in those two quarters by a defense led by end Jazz Brown and including the usual suspects — Conner Lutz, Keegan Collins, Griffin Klingerman, Jack Dailey, Connor Howard and Jayson Cottrell, who intercepted two passes.
“I just feel like we really wanted it,” Brown said after the game. “We just couldn’t find a way to push it in. We couldn’t get that groove.”
North’s offense managed just 64 second-half yards itself, but that doesn’t mean the Patriots didn’t threaten.
At the midpoint of the third quarter, the Patriots got the ball after a second straight defensive stop and marched from their own 24-yard line to a second-and-goal situation at the 2-yard line. But a sack, an incomplete pass and a missed field goal made it all for naught.
“We had some opportunities we didn’t take advantage of,” Barrett said later.
With four minutes left in the game, the home team had a last chance to make something happen, picking up two first downs in a row on a defensive penalty and another Russell-to-Sturm pass. But on third-and-four in Hawks territory, a Patriot receiver was hit as he reached for a pass from Russell. The ball was knocked in the air, picked off and returned 63 yards for the clinching touchdown.
Looking back at the game — and the season — a few moments later, Russell summarized things this way: “I thought it was fun, me and my brothers getting out and competing every day.”
“One of the best games I’ve ever played,” said Brown. “I’ll always remember this game.”
“They’ve been a fun group to coach, and I hate to see this senior group go,” Barrett said. “Commitment, character . . . and how consistent they were every day getting after it.”
Decatur Central 7 14 0 6 — 27
Terre Haute North 0 7 0 0 — 7
DC — Kaleb Hicks 20 pass from Peyton Horsley (Jackson Galovic kick), 0:54.6 1st
DC — Horsley 17 run (Galovic kick), 10:29 2nd
DC — Jaydin Evans 1 run (Galovic kick), 4:11 2nd
THN — Damon Sturm 3 pass from Jace Russell (Jack Butwin kick), 0:32.4 2nd
DC — William Starks 63 interception return (pass failed), 2:59 4th
DC THN
First downs 14 10
Rushes-yards 40-166 33-80
Passing yards 98 39
Comp-Att-Int 9-13-2 6-20-1
Return yards 63 15
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-avg 2-24.5 8-22.3
Penalties-yards 9-101 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — DC: Hicks 13-72, Evans 11-53, Horsley 8-33, Javon Tracy 6-12, Team 2-minus 4. THN: Russell 25-70, Sturm 7-8, Conner Lutz 1-2.
Passing — DC: Horsley 9-13-2, 98 yards. THN: Russell 6-20-1, 39.
Receiving — DC: Tracy 4-30, Hicks 2-24, Matt Cook 2-20, Evans 1-24. THN: Sturm 3-19, Jaden Wayt 2-6, Donavin Cherry 1-14.
Next — Decatur Central (7-2) hosts Plainfield next Friday, Terre Haute North finished 4-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.