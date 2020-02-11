Terre Haute North High School’s boys basketball team’s record improved to 10-9 after defeating the now 8-15 Robinson Maroons 56-50 Tuesday night.
Coming into this game, these two teams were evenly matched statistically. North was averaging 51 points per game, while Robinson averaged 53 points. Last week, Robinson fell to a talented Teutopolis team 56-36, while North came into this game with a 61-38 win on the road against Martinsville.
North coach Todd Woelfle is now 7-2 against Robinson.
“In the game of basketball it’s not about how you get it done but if you get it done,” Woelfe said after the Patriots' victory. “Robinson is a very disciplined team and we’re fortunate to win.”
With :03 left in the first freshman guard Bryson Carpenter hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer that gave the student section a jolt of energy. North ended the first quarter with a 13-9 lead Carpenter shot 75 percent from the field and finished with 10 points.
In the second quarter Robinson fought back hard as they went on a 13-5 run.
“The message at halftime was to take better shots,” Woelfle said.
Coming out of halftime it was back to back between the two squads. Senior Dalton Sturm came out of half to hit a layup and Robinson responded with a layup.
North outscored the Maroon 19-16 in the third quarter. The third quarter ended with Robinson leading 38-37. During the fourth quarter, the defenses for both teams ran full court press to pressure the offenses. The Patriots on average score 18 points in the fourth quarter of their games last night they scored 19. The 19-12 run put North on top of Robinson.
North falls to 0-5 against out-of-state teams, while North improves 2-4 at home.
“It’s the 10th win of the season and with our team being so young that helps us from a confidence standpoint as we move forward,” Woelfle said.
Senior Brayden Childress led the Maroons in scoring with 24 points. Senior point guard Kade Lassen trailed behind adding 19.
Terre Haute North’s next matchup will be on the road against 16-4 Bloomington North on Friday. Robinson will travel to Vincennes Lincoln on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. for both contests.
