Second-ranked North Daviess overcame a fourth-quarter rally and went on to a 48-46 double-overtime victory over Lafayette Central Catholic in the Class A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
In the first double-overtime state title game since 2009, coach Brent Dalrymple’s North Daviess team never trailed in either extra session, but had to withstand a dramatic situation with no time left on the clock after overtime No. 2.
With ND leading by three, Central Catholic’s Clark Barrett was fouled on a 3-point shot attempt as the clock expired. Barrett converted the first free throw and, after a North Daviess timeout, missed the second attempt to give the Cougars (27-3) their first-ever state championship in any sport.
The Cougars held a 27-17 lead in the third quarter only to see the Knights (20-10) rally and tie the game at 34-34 on a jumper by Tanner Fields with 1:08 left in regulation. The first overtime ended at 38-38 before the Cougars hit the first four points of the second overtime and were never caught.
Devin Collins led the winners with 15 points and Jaylen Mullen added 13 points. Barrett and Clark Obermiller led coach David Barrett’s Knights with 13 points each.
I I I
In Indiana's other state championship contests:
• Class 2A: Providence 62, Central Noble 49 — Clarksville Providence came blasting out of the gate and went on to win the Class 2A state championship game.
In a contest featuring two schools making their first-ever appearances in the state finals, the Pioneers rolled out to a 25-9 lead after one quarter, hitting a torrid, 10-of-14 from the floor (71%) – including 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
Coach Ryan Miller’s Pioneers (21-6) held leads of 31-20 at halftime and 44-31 after three quarters, then finished strong by building a lead as large as 21 points (57-36) in the final quarter before settling for the final margin.
Providence held Central Noble sharpshooter Connor Essegian to 18 points – with 10 coming in the last 9:25 of the game. The Wisconsin-recruit came in averaging 26.8 per-game and leaves CN (28-3) as the 10th-leading scorer in state history.
Casey Kaelin led the winners with 21 points – nine coming in that first quarter.
• Class 3A: Beech Grove 53, Mishawaka Marian 43 — Despite a cool shooting performance and facing an eight-point deficit in the second quarter, Beech Grove capped a dream season with a victory over No. 2-ranked Mishawaka Marian in the Class 3A state championship game.
Coach Mike Renfro’s Hornets hit only 18-of-50 (26%) from the floor, but used a 37-23 rebounding advantage and outscored the Knights, 12-3, at the free throw line to claim the school’s first state title.
Marian held a 20-12 lead in the second quarter, then opened the third quarter with a 6-2 spurt to hold a 28-22 lead with 5:44 left in the quarter. Beech Grove (22-6) then scored the next 12 points and never lost the lead.
The Knights (24-4) did come back to forge a 36-36 tie early in the fourth, but the Hornets finished the game on a 17-6 run, hitting their last six shots from the field.
Junior Anthony Ball led Beech Grove with 17 points and keyed the rebounding advantage with a whopping 20 total. Cameron Brown added 13 points and Jeremiah Tate 12 for the winners. Tate's nine steals were the most in any state championship game since the category has been tracked since 1977.
Coach Robb Berger’s Knights were led by Richard Brooks with 13 points and Deaglan Sullivan added 10.
• Class 4A: Cathedral 65, Chesterton 31 — Thanks to an all-around dominant performance, Cathedral captured its second state title as it dismantled previously-unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Chesterton in the Class 4A championship game.
The Irish of coach Jason Delaney broke out to leads of 10-0, 13-2 and 22-7 in the opening minutes and rolled to its first championship since 1998.
Cathedral (26-6) proved so dominant, it even set an all-time state finals record of most blocked shots in a game with 14.
The victory made Delaney the first coach in IHSAA history to lead three different schools to state titles. Delaney guided Waldron to the Class A title in 2004 and Indianapolis Arsenal Tech to a 4A title in 2014.
Jaron Tibbs led four Cathedral players in double figures with 15 points. Jaxon Edwards finished with 14 points, Xavier Booker netted 13 (along with nine rebounds and four blocks) and Tayshawn Comer 11.
Tyler Parrish and Carson Parrish each had seven points to lead Chesterton, which finishes 29-1. The Trojans are coached by Marc Urban, who played for Indiana State in 2005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.