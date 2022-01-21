The cat and mouse may have been asleep by the time their game was over Friday night, but visiting North Daviess made the play at the end to defeat Linton 24-23 in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference high school basketball.
Class A’s top-ranked Cougars trailed Class 2A’s second-ranked Miners for all but two minutes and 38 seconds of the game’s last 20 minutes, but the host team shot just 29% from the field and, after dominating the boards for three quarters, was outrebounded 10-1 in the fourth quarter.
“There you go,” said Linton coach Joey Hart when the rebounding statistics were pointed out, and it was an offensive rebound that led to the game-tying and game-winning free throws by reserve Brendan Stickles with 4.2 seconds left. Then Linton committed just its fifth turnover of the game with a second left.
“Thirty percent [shooting] won’t get it done,” coach Hart added. “We didn’t play very smart with the lead in the fourth quarter.”
Linton scored 11 straight points in the first quarter, going from an 8-2 deficit to a 13-8 lead, and didn’t trail again until the fourth quarter.
Nathan Frady came off the bench to contribute a basket and two steals in the Miner rally, which also included five points by Joey Hart (the player) and four by Braden Walters.
A 3-pointer by North Daviess star Jaylen Mullen cut the lead to 13-11 at the first stop and Mullen added two free throws in the first two minutes of the second quarter to tie the game.
Frady had a rebound basket with 4:10 to go before halftime and the game was scoreless until intermission. At one point, Linton’s Logan Webb was holding the ball, unguarded, near midcourt and had a short but apparently pleasant conversation with Cougar coach Brent Dalrymple.
A scoring drought of more than eight minutes for both teams ended with 3:57 left in the third quarter when the younger Hart nailed a 3-pointer for a five-point Linton lead, but Logan Wilson of the Cougars got a trey of his own 31 seconds later.
After a 2-2 second quarter, a 3-3 third period looked likely until a Linton out-of-bounds play with 5.8 seconds left. Webb in-bounded to Drew Smith, took a return pass and hit a 3-pointer, and the Miners had a 21-16 lead at the third stop.
Another offensive rebound by Stickles turned into a three-point play with 6:07 left in the game that cut the lead to two points. The Miners then missed a driving layup and fouled on the rebound. With 3:55 left, Lance Wilson hit a 3-pointer and North Daviess had its first lead since the first quarter.
With 1:21 left, Hart fed Smith for a layup, but the Miners couldn’t convert the three-point play and led 23-22.
North Daviess played for a final shot, and a short jumper by Mullen was blocked by Webb. But Stickles was there for the decisive rebound.
Mullen had six of his team-high eight points in the first quarter to lead North Daviess, while Hart had eight for Linton.
The win puts North Daviess in the driver’s seat for the SWIAC title, although the Cougars still have to play Bloomfield.
“Sometimes you’ve got to learn painful lessons,” coach Hart concluded. “We’ll get better. This will make us better.”
