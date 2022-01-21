North continues dominant season with win at Clay City

Terre Haute North High School’s boys basketball team dominated in a 62-26 road win over Clay City on Friday night.
The Patriots went into the contest coming off a five-point win over Northview and leading their series against Clay City 6-0. The Eels had home-court advantage but were coming off a 14-point loss in their previous game.
Before the start of the competition, Clay City acknowledged its 2021-22 IHSAA sportsmanship honor. IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig was in attendance and congratulated Clay City high school along with its community for the award.
“This is an award that is won by the community not just the school,” Neidig stated at midcourt during the acknowledgement. The Eels have been named the school of character for seven years straight up to now.
Scoring opened when Colin Frank’s putback with 7:12 remaining in the first quarter gave the Patriots a 2-0 lead. After a failed layup from the Eels, North’s Mark Hankins scored a 3-pointer from deep with 5:20 remaining in the first. This gave the Patriots a 5-0 lead to start. North scored again with a Chris Owens layup with 3:07 remaining in the first quarter. This forced Clay City coach Chris Ames to call a timeout and gave North a 7-0 lead.
Reilly Myers opened scoring for the Eels as he drove in for a layup cutting the Patriots lead to 7-2. The first quarter ended with the Patriots leading 12-2.
“We’ve been struggling offensively, so it was good to see us hit the shots we hit tonight,” North coach Todd Woelfle said. “Especially from the outside that really got us going.”
The second quarter opened with an exciting alley-oop from Bryce Maxwell to Frank giving North a 14-2 lead with 7:50 remaining in the second quarter. Clay City responded with a Zach Swearingen three-pointer which made the score 14-5, at North’s advantage.
After an Eels timeout, Myers stole the ball and executed a fast break with 4:20 remaining in the second which cut Clay City’s deficit to 14-7. In the conclusion of the second quarter Owens earned a steal and tried to score on a fast break. He was fouled and made one of the free throws making the score 25-9 with 1:13 remaining in the second quarter. The Patriots went into halftime leading 29-10.
Hankins opened scoring in the second half with a putback increasing North’s lead 31-10 with 7:00 remaining in the third. After a failed Clay City possession, Alex Ross scored his first points of the night with a 3-pointer giving North a 34-10 lead with 5:10 remaining in the third quarter.
Noah Atkinson scored his first points of the night with a layup cutting the Eels’ deficit to 39-12 with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter. The third quarter concluded with two Atkinson free throws, he made both. Terre Haute North was enjoying a 42-16 lead by the end of the third quarter.
The fourth opened with a Cole Higham 3-pointer making the score 45-16 with 7:22 remaining in the game. The Eels responded with an Elliot Rogers 3-pointer cutting the Patriots lead to 45-19 with 6:59 remaining in the competition.
“We have a big [Conference Indiana] game at home [Saturday],” Woelfle said. “Hopefully tonight’s game boosts these guys’ confidence so we can be ready to go [Saturday].”
