North Central won't get started until next weekend

As most Wabash Valley high school fans know by now, the early part of North Central’s season was put in jeopardy by mid-August exposure to a positive case of the COVID-19 virus by several players and several members of the Thunderbirds’ coaching staff.
Their originally scheduled opening game, tonight against West Vigo, was canceled weeks ago and the Vikings had to scramble to find a new Aug. 21 opponent.
Meanwhile, in Farmersburg, there is no opponent and no game for this weekend. There was no North Central scrimmage against Sullivan last weekend either.
But if no additional virus complications emerge, the T-Birds will get started next Friday at North Daviess.
“Our team and staff is currently under quarantine as they were in contact with an infected person,” North Central coach Brad Hudson told the Tribune-Star. “We will return to school and practice next week.”
When action does start for the T-Birds, they’ll try to improve on their 2-9 campaign in Hudson’s first season at the helm in 2019.
Some of Hudson’s key returnees on offense are senior quarterback Jacoby Brewer (6-1, 190); senior linemen Cainin Richey (6-3, 225) and Gage Euratte (6-1, 245); junior lineman Hunter Boone (6-9, 225); senior running back Jayden Cowden (5-11, 175); and junior fullback Jeremiah Swalls (5-9, 180).
“The offense will be much improved with a year of experience and several returning starters on the offensive line,” Hudson predicted. “Coby Brewer is back to lead the offense at QB and we expect great things from him.”
On defense, North Central has junior tackle Anthony Crockett (6-3, 315); senior linebacker Jace Hennecke (6-0, 180); freshman linebacker Eli Dodge (5-9, 165); junior running back Rowdy Pierson (6-0, 150); and Cowden as a senior linebacker.
“Defense is a focus for us,” Hudson admitted. “We will be much improved by focusing our efforts on fundamentals and working to be better football players individually, hence a better defensive group.”
