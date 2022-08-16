NORTH CENTRAL PREVIEW: T-Birds hope new players maintain success

The 2021 season was one of extremes for North Central's football team.
The first half of the campaign was trying on and off the field. COVID-19 hit the Thunderbirds particularly hard, with coach Joe Kutch spending time in the hospital with the virus. On the field, North Central lost their first four contests.
The second half of the campaign was a dream. The T-Birds won six of their last eight games, including their second sectional title in four seasons and a narrow regional loss to Tri.
Kutch, who is back on the sidelines, hopes for a much smoother ride in 2022, even if the Thunderbirds do have to replace quite a few important contributors from 2021.
"It was a roller-coaster. We lost several games. I spent four weeks in the hospital. It was terrible
North Central lost leading passer Jacob Adams, leading rusher (and tackler) Jeremiah Swalls and leading receiver and second-leading rusher Tyler Vaughn.
However, Kutch is encouraged by a good roster of options as well as a group of promising players who have waited their turn.
"It's rough, we lost 12 seniors, but I'll tell you what, it's been a pleasant summer. We average 28-34 every year, this year were on the high end of that at 34," Kutch said. "I was worried about the year coming in, but the junior class is a big one and they're pulling together."
Kutch is deciding between four players to replace Adams at quarterback. Southpaw James Thomas, Lane Hargis, Kam Fagg and Javier Gutierrez.
Replacing Swalls at running back will be Nate Manning, who is also North Central's leading returning tackler. Kutch plans to move Wyatt Ison from tight end to halfback. Whomever is not playing quarterback will also likely be in the backfield in North Central's double-tight wishbone offense.
All of the above players will also man North Central's secondary and linebacker spots, along with Eli Dodge. Other upperclassmen who could see time include Gavyn Tryon, Kagen Taylor, Kyler Streeter, Jaxon Adams, Nolan Sapp and Malakai Urbain.
On the line, there are three experienced players — Coy Brooks, Jacob Beem and Dillion Prewitt. There are 12 lineman overall to choose from, including seniors Kiva Rehmel and juniors Devan Couthen and Josh Helton.
"We don't have a single guy who can be a world-beater, but we have 11 guys out there who can play ball," Kutch said.
North Central has a challenging schedule with North Vermillion, Class 3A Princeton, Park Tudor, Sheridan and South Spencer on the nonconference slate.
The T-Birds open at North Vermillion on Friday.
